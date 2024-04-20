Yulo stays on track

MANILA, Philippines — Olympic-bound Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo is back with a vengeance.

Just when everybody was beginning to lose hope, Yulo made the unbelievers believers again after finishing second and barging into the finals in both the men’s vault and parallel bars of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Doha, Qatar yesterday.

After a disastrous 21st-place effort in the floor exercise, Yulo placed second in vault with an average score of 14.966 as well as in parallel bars where he earned 14.633.

Yulo posted the single best vault result among all 25 participants in the apparatus including the eventual No. 1, chief rival Artur Davtyan of Armenia after the former posted 15.300 in his first attempt.

The vault and parallel bars finals are set today.