Billiards GOAT 'Bata' Reyes showered with praises at The Derby City Classic

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 19, 2024 | 2:43pm
Billiards GOAT 'Bata' Reyes showered with praises at The Derby City Classic
Efren 'Bata' Reyes

MANILA, Philippines – The greatest billiards player of all time is a Filipino.

His name is Efren “Bata” Reyes.

“The Magician” for most.

Or nicknamed Legend.

Just a month ago, the 69-year-old pool titan was accorded a place in the World Billiards Hall of Fame in Yushan, China, where he was joined by other luminaries of the sport, including Allison Fisher, carom virtuoso Raymond Ceulemans, seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, former World Billiards Union for Carom president Andre Gagnaux and Chinese snooker sensation Ding Junhui.

It was one of many hall of fame feats Reyes was honored to be part of as he was also in the Billiards Congress of America Hall of Fame and One Pocket Hall of Fame.

There was one memorable tribute to Reyes though that occurred in The Derby City Classic held every January at the Caesars Southern Indiana Casino in Elizabeth, Indiana that had recently gone viral.

It was a brief tribute by the event host that touched everyone who saw it.

“I could stand here for half an hour and list this man’s accomplishments and I still wouldn’t have enough time,” the host said. “Instead of doing that, what I’d like to do is make a couple of brief quick mentions. First of all this man is a member of two halls of fame, the one-pocket hall of fame and the BCA hall of fame.”

“He’s also a living legend. We’d like to take an opportunity on behalf of everybody here, Efren, to thank you for what you’ve done all these years to make the Derby Classics what it is and what you’ve done to contribute to the growth and popularity of professional pool around the world.”

“You are the greatest of all time and we are honored to have you here once again,” added the host.

BILLIARDS

EFREN REYES
