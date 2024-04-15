^

Sports

Dagoon, Davila shine in PPS Cainta netfest

Philstar.com
April 15, 2024 | 11:33am
Dagoon, Davila shine in PPS Cainta netfest
Samuel Davila (right) basks in the glory of his success at home as he shares the podium with Cadee Jan Dagoon.

MANILA, Philippines – Cadee Jan Dagoon continued her stellar play, while Samuel Davila dazzled on home turf, each securing MVP honors through a victory and a runner-up finish in the PPS-PEPP Cainta National Tennis Championship at the Village East Tennis Club in Cainta, Rizal last Sunday.

Dagoon, fresh off her winning performance in Olongapo, replicated her success by claiming the girls’ singles 14-and-under crown and finishing second in the 16-and-U division. She subdued doubles partner Ayl Gonzaga, 6-2, 7-6(3) in the 14-and-U final, but fell to Joy Ansay, 6-3, 6-0, in the 16-and-U title match.

Davila, who upended fancied rivals to snare the boys’ 16-and-U trophy in the previous Group 1 tournament, narrowly missed retaining the crown, bowing to top seed Kraut Gavin, 6-1, 6-4. However, he triumphed in the premier 18-and-U class, scoring a 1-0(ret.) victory over No. 1 Ariel Cabaral.

Those finishes earned Dagoon and Davila the MVP titles in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop and held as part of the country’s premier talent-search sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Both players also excelled in doubles, with Davila teaming up with Lucas Go to trounce Cabaral and Raphael Paglalunan, 8-2, in the 18-and-U final. Dagoon and Gonzaga edged out Lilith Rufino and Carolina Fandino, 8-7(3), in a nail-biting girls’ 14-and-U championship.

Meanwhile, the circuit moves to Roxas City, Capiz on April 18-22 with another large turnout expected. For details and registration, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

In other results, Quezon City’s Chloe Mercado continued to dominate the girls’ 18-and-U category, bucking a first-set scare to foil Reece Ballado, 7-6(4), 6-2, while Ella Paglalunan routed top seed Isabel Ataiza, 6-0, 6-1, to pocket the girls’ 12-and-U title.

Makati City’s Alexandre Coyiuto, on the other hand, took the boys’ 14-and-U crown with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Troan Vytiaco, while QC’s Marcus Go added another win in the boys’ 12-and-U class by crushing Matthias Go, 6-0, 6-0.

Bataan’s Jacob Dizon also repeated in 10-and-U unisex category of the event sanctioned by Philta and UTR, ripping Francis Angeles, 4-0, 4-2. He also partnered with Maximus Calingasan to pocket the 10-and-U unisex doubles crown via an 8-6 decision over Azl Gonzaga and Terrence Bataliones.

Ansay and Ballado reigned in the girls’ doubles’ 18-and-U with an 8-5 victory over Mercado and Elyssa Abellera, while Matthias Go and Cristiano Calingasan bagged the boys’ 14-and-U crown with an 8-6 win over Vytiaco and Joshua Stewart.

