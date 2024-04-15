^

Zamboanga Valientes eye Dwight Howard as import for Asian tilt

Philstar.com
April 15, 2024 | 11:20am
Zamboanga Valientes eye Dwight Howard as import for Asian tilt
Dwight Howard attends Netflix's special screening of "The Redeem Team" at TUDUM Theater on September 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The Zamboanga Valientes are going to put up a gallant stand when The Asian Tournament kicks off in China on April 19.

Team owner Junnie Navarro gave this assurance on Saturday as he introduced the members of the Valientes to the media.

Heading Zamboanga's roster is UAAP Season 85 MVP Malick Diouf of the University of the Philippines, former Far Eastern University star Mike Tolomia, Rudy Lingganay of the Batangas Tanduay Rum Masters, Peter Alfaro of NCAA men's basketball champion San Beda, AJ Benson of College of St. Benilde, Jerome Ferrer, Das Esa, Joewish Gracia, Job Alcantara, Med Salim and Franky Johnson. They were joined by Nick Evans, who reinforced Rain or Shine in last year’s Jones Cup.

Tapped to coach the Valientes is Bobedick Delos Santos.

Already, the Valientes are competitive based on the results of their tune-up games against collegiate and MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) teams.

The Valientes would be instant title contenders, however, if negotiations for them to acquire former NBA superstar Dwight Howard pushes through.

Howard, a former top draft pick by the Orlando Magic who would end up as three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, is receptive to the deal facilitated by the regional tournament organizers, according to Navarro.

The Valientes are no strangers to having talented imports.

In last year's ASEAN Basketball League Invitational, they brought along two-time NBA champion Mario Calmers and NBA veteran Renaldo Balkman, who also saw action for the San Miguel Beer Alab Pilipinas.

The Valientes wound up fifth in the tournament, notching wins over the Macau Blackbears and the teams from Thailand Indonesia and Hong Kong.

Navarro said they are bent on improving on that performance in The Asian Tournament.

After China, the tournament will make stops in Malaysia, Taiwan, China and the Philippines.

Navarro also revealed that the Valientes are likely to host the tournament's grand finals.

