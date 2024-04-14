^

Poised Lady Bulldogs stand ground vs Lady Spikers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 14, 2024 | 9:20pm
NU's Vange Alinsug
MANILA, Philippines -- The National University Lady Bulldogs showed composure and held on against defending champions La Salle Lady Spikers, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 in a colossal UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball clash Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Vange Alinsug led the Lady Bulldogs, who won five straight, with 22 points, off of 20 attacks, one block and on service ace.

With the fourth set tied at 19 following a point by Alleiah Malaluan, back-to-back errors by La Salle gave NU a 21-19 advantage.

Consecutive quick hits by Thea Gagate tied the set up at 21, but a crucial crosscourt kill by Vange Alinsug gave the Lady Bulldogs a 22-21 cushion.

After an out by Alyssa Solomon, NU barged into the match point with a kill by Alinsug and an attack error by La Salle.

A quick by Erin Pangilinan ended the match and finalized NU's win, 25-22.

Bella Belen added 14 markers, while Solomon had 13 for NU.

Shevana Laput led La Salle with 21 points, while Gagate had 12 markers.

They were the only Lady Spikers in double figures, as Angel Canino continued to be sidelined by her injury.

With the win, NU snapped La Salle's seven game winning streak.

The Lady Bulldogs rose to 10-2 for a share with the top-seeded UST Golden Tigresses. La Salle dropped to solo third with a 9-2 slate.

