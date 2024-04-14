^

Gin Kings keep Batang Pier at bay

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 14, 2024 | 8:36pm
Gin Kings keep Batang Pier at bay
Ginebra's Ralph Cu (18) had a near triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra held on and thwarted the gallant NorthPort Batang Pier, 95-88, in a cardiac PBA Philippine Cup contest Sunday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Christian Standhardinger paced Ginebra with 25 points, 17 rebounds and five assists. Rookie Ralph Cu came up an assist short of a triple double, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

After the two squads traded double-digit leads, the game was tied at 85 with 3:41 remaining after a pair of free throws by Fran Yu.

The Gin Kings then unleashed seven straight points off a 3-pointer by Cu, a dunk by Jamie Malonzo and a layup by Standhardinger.

A 3-pointer by William Navarro cut the lead to four, 88-92, with 1:28 to go.

On the other end, Malonzo tried to punch in the dagger trey, but missed. Arvin Tolentino was able to haul down the rebound, but it resulted in a turnover.

Ginebra was able to hang on off a free throw by Scottie Thompson and a layup by Standhardinger with 30 ticks left.

Attempts by NorthPort to inch closer went for naught as the Gin Kings held on.

Malonzo, Mav Ahanmisi and Thompson also finished with double digits, scoring 14, 13 and 10 markers, respectively.

Thompson had 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

Tolentino led NorthPort with 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks and a steal.

Navarro and Joshua Munzon chipped in 12 points each.

Ginebra has strung two straight victories as they rose to 5-3. NorthPort, on the other hand, dropped to 4-3 as it absorbed its second straight loss.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

NORTHPORT BATANG PIER

PBA
