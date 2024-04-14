^

Crouching Tiger likes chances at Masters

The Philippine Star
April 14, 2024 | 12:00am
Crouching Tiger likes chances at Masters
Tiger Woods
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods battled his way to a record 24th straight cut at the Masters on Friday with a dastardly wind conspiring against him but an adoring crowd cheering him through a marathon 23 holes.

For five-time Masters champion Woods, now 48, the milestone of surpassing Gary Player and Fred Couples’ streak of 23 straight cuts made was no doubt a matter of some pride.

But despite his age, and more significantly the many injuries and surgeries that have taken their toll on his body, Woods remains the supreme competitor and his thoughts quickly turned to his goals for the weekend.

“It means I have a chance going into the weekend. I’m here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament,” he said, when asked of the significance of his achievement.

Woods is on one-over 145 after two rounds, six strokes off the lead and with plenty to do if he truly is to get into contention for Sunday

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler shared the lead with fellow Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa at 138.

