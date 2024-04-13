Lady Falcons survive Fighting Maroons

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Lady Falcons came from behind and survived a scare against the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in a five-setter, 25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13, in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Rookie Barbie Jamili led the way for the Lady Falcons with 16 points off of 15 attacks and a block, as well as 14 excellent receptions and 11 excellent digs to keep their semifinals bid alive.

Mayang Nuique added 15 for Adamson.

In the fourth set, UP looked primed to win their second match of the season as they led 22-20.

Adamson though did not back down and unleashed four straight points capped by an error by UP, 24-22.

After the Fighting Maroons halted the run, Jamili punched in a kill through the blockers to force the fifth set, 25-23.

In the final canto, Adamson led by just one, 9-8, but Steph Bustrillo scored on attack off the block to tie things up.

The two teams did not let up as they exchanged points, with a Nina Ytang block tying it up at 13.

This was the last point UP won, as a block point by Jen Villegas secured the comeback win for the Lady Falcons.

Adamson’s Karen Verdeflor also had a defense masterclass, notching 25 excellent digs and 15 excellent receptions. Villegas and Red Bascon also had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Ytang had 17 points for UP, off of 10 attacks and seven blocks. Jewel Encarnacion and Joan Monares added 16 markers apiece.

Adamson rose to 3-8 in the season, tying the Ateneo Blue Eagles for the fifth spot, but they have a long way to go before sniffing the fourth seed from the 6-4 FEU Lady Tamaraws.

UP dropped to 1-11.