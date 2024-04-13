^

Sports

Lady Falcons survive Fighting Maroons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 13, 2024 | 6:59pm
Lady Falcons survive Fighting Maroons
Adamson's Barbie Jamili (2) soared for the Adamson Lady Falcons.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Lady Falcons came from behind and survived a scare against the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in a five-setter, 25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13, in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Rookie Barbie Jamili led the way for the Lady Falcons with 16 points off of 15 attacks and a block, as well as 14 excellent receptions and 11 excellent digs to keep their semifinals bid alive.

Mayang Nuique added 15 for Adamson.

In the fourth set, UP looked primed to win their second match of the season as they led 22-20.

Adamson though did not back down and unleashed four straight points capped by an error by UP, 24-22.

After the Fighting Maroons halted the run, Jamili punched in a kill through the blockers to force the fifth set, 25-23.

In the final canto, Adamson led by just one, 9-8, but Steph Bustrillo scored on attack off the block to tie things up.

The two teams did not let up as they exchanged points, with a Nina Ytang block tying it up at 13.

This was the last point UP won, as a block point by Jen Villegas secured the comeback win for the Lady Falcons.

Adamson’s Karen Verdeflor also had a defense masterclass, notching 25 excellent digs and 15 excellent receptions. Villegas and Red Bascon also had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Ytang had 17 points for UP, off of 10 attacks and seven blocks. Jewel Encarnacion and Joan Monares added 16 markers apiece.

Adamson rose to 3-8 in the season, tying the Ateneo Blue Eagles for the fifth spot, but they have a long way to go before sniffing the fourth seed from the 6-4 FEU Lady Tamaraws.

UP dropped to 1-11.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Standhardinger leads Ginebra rout of Blackwater

Standhardinger leads Ginebra rout of Blackwater

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Christian Standhardinger exploded for 33 points as Barangay Ginebra obliterated Blackwater, 105-86, to snap a two-game losing...
Sports
fbtw
Fuel Masters repel struggling FiberXers

Fuel Masters repel struggling FiberXers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Phoenix Fuel Masters survived a scare and pulled away late against Converge, 113-107, Friday at the Philsports Arena in...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX's Bolick paces PBA Best Player of the Conference race

NLEX's Bolick paces PBA Best Player of the Conference race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
NLEX Road Warrior Robert Bolick is leading the early race for the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award for the ongoing...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo begins Pinoyliga title defense, tests Mapua

Ateneo begins Pinoyliga title defense, tests Mapua

8 hours ago
Defending champion Ateneo opens its Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup title defense against Mapua Saturday at the Paco Arena.
Sports
fbtw
Moonton forges first educational partnership with NU Laguna

Moonton forges first educational partnership with NU Laguna

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Moonton Games, the game developer behind the popular mobile battle arena title Mobile Legends Bang Bang, has partnered with...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ohtani interpreter released after first court hearing

Ohtani interpreter released after first court hearing

9 hours ago
Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter was released on bond and ordered to undergo treatment for gambling addiction, after his...
Sports
fbtw
Scheffler, DeChambeau and Homa share lead at windy Masters

Scheffler, DeChambeau and Homa share lead at windy Masters

10 hours ago
Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler shared the lead with fellow Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Max Homa after battling fierce winds...
Sports
fbtw
Fuel Masters pull it off

Fuel Masters pull it off

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Without a prolific all-around player like former import Johnathan Williams in its arsenal, Phoenix has to do things by committee...
Sports
fbtw
Choco seeks clearer view from above

Choco seeks clearer view from above

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Choco Mucho is fast turning into the championship caliber team it has envisioned itself to be.
Sports
fbtw
Simpson&rsquo;s name stays on Bills&rsquo; Wall of Fame

Simpson’s name stays on Bills’ Wall of Fame

20 hours ago
Long before the Bronco chase gripped a national television audience and the “Trial of the Century” captivated...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with