Standhardinger leads Ginebra rout of Blackwater

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 12, 2024 | 9:56pm
Standhardinger leads Ginebra rout of Blackwater
Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger (34)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Christian Standhardinger exploded for 33 points as Barangay Ginebra obliterated the Blackwater Bossing, 105-86, to snap a two-game losing streak in the PBA Philippine Cup Friday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Standhardinger finished with 33 points, six rebounds and five assists off an efficient 12-of-17 field goal shooting and even sat out the entire fourth quarter.

With Blackwater trailing by just five, 24-29, at the start of the second quarter, Ginebra broke the game wide open as the lead grew to 19, 57-38, capped by a 3-pointer by Mav Ahanmisi.

In the third quarter, the Bossing started hot, as they tried to mount a comeback, 46-61, with a jumper by Rey Nambatac.

Ginebra then unleashed an 11-0 run off back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers by Ralph Cu and a layup by Standhardinger that pushed the Gin Kings’ lead to 26, 72-46.

The lead grew to as much as 30 points, 87-57, with a fadeaway by Standhardinger that put the game out of reach.

The nearest Blackwater got to was 15 points, 86-101, with a trey by Russel Escoto with 1:32 left.

Cu and Ahanmisi chipped in 14 points each for Ginebra. Jamie Malonzo added 11 markers, five boards and five dimes.

In his return to action, Scottie Thompson had an immediate impact, finishing with just four points, but hauling down seven rebounds and dishing out eight assists.

James Kwekuteye led Blackwater with 20 points off the bench. Justin Chua added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

“I just had the great opportunity today, being set up by my teammates. They found me where I needed [to be,] in good spots,” Standhardinger told reporters after the game.

With the win, Ginebra returned to the win column and rose to 3-3.

On the other hand, the Bossing absorbed their fourth straight defeat. They slipped to 3-4 in the season.

BASKETBALL

BLACKWATER BOSSING

GINEBRA

PBA
