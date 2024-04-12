^

Sports

MPBL: Negros outlasts Pasay in 2OT; Abra, Zamboanga win

Philstar.com
April 12, 2024 | 1:01pm
MPBL: Negros outlasts Pasay in 2OT; Abra, Zamboanga win
Jeremy Cruz also played a pivotal role for Negros.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – The Negros Muscovados tripped the Pasay Voyagers, 86-84, in double overtime on Thursday and shared the lead with earlier winners Abra and Zamboanga in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Mark Tallo delivered when it mattered as the Abra Weavers subdued the Marikina Shoemasters in the opener; while the Jaycee Marcelino-led Zamboanga Masters Sardines routed the Bicolandia Oragons, 97-82, in the second game.

Hubert Cani canned a step-back jumper with 6.8 seconds left to lift Negros to its second straight win in the 30-team tournament.

Jeremy Cruz also played a pivotal role for Negros as he drilled in back-to-back triples to push the Muscovados ahead, 82-79; while Alvin John Capobres accounted for the other two points that helped sway the balance.

In the first overtime, Cruz's follow-up knotted the count at 76, after which the Voyagers failed to capitalize on their last two possessions in the last 18.7 seconds.

Negros took a 70-66 lead with 1:13 left in regulation, but Pasay's Antonio Jeffrey Coronel and Patrick Sleat, off a steal by Lawrence Paul Victoria, were able to score and prolong the game.

Cruz paced Negros with 22 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals; followed by Jefferson Comia with 17 points; James Paul Una with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks; and Mark Atabay with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Pasay drew 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals from Victoria; 13 points each from Jasper Salenga, Warren Bonifacio and Sleat; and 10 points plus 11 rebounds from Coronel.

Former Most Valuable Player Jaycee Marcelino posted a career-high 31 points, eight steals, four rebounds and three assists as Zamboanga pulled away, 77-49, and was never threatened.

Renzo Subido contributed 13 points while Jayvee, the other half of the Marcelino twins, accounted for 11 points for Zamboanga coach Louis Alas.

Like Jaycee Marcelino, Tallo earned his second-straight best player honors by pouring 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter. Tallo was supported by JC Recto and Prince Caperal with 11 points each.

Marikina, which fell to 0-2, got 19 points from Eric Pili, 18 points from Eloie Tan and 13 points from RR Casajeros.

The MPBL goes to the Wes Arena in Valenzuela on Friday with another triple-bill pitting Mindoro against Sarangani at 4 p.m., Bataan against Bacolod at 6 p.m., and Pangasinan against Valenzuela at 8 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
O.J. Simpson, former NFL star acquitted of murder, dead at 76

O.J. Simpson, former NFL star acquitted of murder, dead at 76

13 hours ago
O.J. Simpson, the NFL Hall of Famer whose 1995 acquittal in the so-called "trial of the century" for the brutal murders of...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots acquire Balanza in trade with Converge

Hotshots acquire Balanza in trade with Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Jerrick Balanza is now a Hotshot.
Sports
fbtw

Nermal nearly opted out

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
NLEX rookie Jhan Nermal never imagined he would someday play in the PBA back in his high school days in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental, when even cracking the intramural lineup was a challenge.
Sports
fbtw
Batangas, Quezon City fives squeeze through

Batangas, Quezon City fives squeeze through

13 hours ago
Batangas City and Quezon City met stiff resistance before subduing their opponents on Wednesday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Elite bets slug it out in Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

Elite bets slug it out in Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

13 hours ago
The upcoming IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu will not only commemorate its 10th anniversary with a dazzling return to Cebu on April...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines to host Southeast Asian Trail Running Cup

Philippines to host Southeast Asian Trail Running Cup

By Anthony Suntay | 58 minutes ago
The Philippines is gearing up to welcome Southeast Asia's trail running elites as it prepares to host the prestigious Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Dagoon, Go seek title repeat in PPS Cainta netfest

Dagoon, Go seek title repeat in PPS Cainta netfest

1 hour ago
Cadee Jan Dagoon and Marcus Go target not only consecutive victories in their respective age groups but also in higher divisions,...
Sports
fbtw
Brady 'not opposed' to NFL return for injury S.O.S

Brady 'not opposed' to NFL return for injury S.O.S

1 hour ago
Former NFL superstar Tom Brady said Thursday (Friday Manila time) he would consider coming out of retirement if he was approached...
Sports
fbtw
Langbayan fights Singaporean in KSK MMA festival

Langbayan fights Singaporean in KSK MMA festival

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Despite taking on a younger fighter, Filipino mixed martial artist Godwin Langbayan is “100% ready” to slug it...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with