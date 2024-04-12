^

Golden Tigresses brace for war vs Lady Tamaraws in possible semis preview

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 12, 2024 | 12:45pm
Golden Tigresses brace for war vs Lady Tamaraws in possible semis preview
The UST Golden Tigresses
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses are bracing for a neck-and-neck battle with the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws on Saturday. 

The two squads will be figuring in a potential Final Four matchup in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament. UST is currently ranked first in the tournament, while FEU is currently sitting pretty at fourth place.

Tigresses head coach Kung Fu Reyes, after their four-set win over the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons on Wednesday, said they are expecting a war against their rivals. 

“Whoever wants to win more will work hard. Definitely, my players are still not born yet and I was still not with UST, the rivalry [between UST and FEU] has been there,” Reyes told reporters in Filipino after their 25-14, 25-13, 28-30, 25-15 win over UP. 

“The strength of each team, and the respect for each other, the two teams will really fight for school pride. Definitely, it will be a neck-and-neck, nail-biting fight for Saturday,” he added. 

In the first round, UST had to come back from being two sets down to win a five-setter against the Morayta-based squad, 22-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-7. 

Both teams are coming off of back-to-back wins. 

“They want to prove something, that they are in the top four,” Reyes added.

FEU head coach Manolo Refugia, for his part, said that they are hungry to exact revenge against the Tigresses. 

“What my players felt when we lost was really heartbreaking because we were up by two sets. But, we will use our momentum of wins now,” he said on Tuesday after sweeping the Adamson Lady Falcons. 

“We will be more consistent now and we will look into how to stop UST and we want to execute it. We want to play well, deliver and give our best.” 

A win by the 6-4 FEU on Saturday will strengthen its bid for the Final Four, as they try to widen its gap against fifth seed Ateneo Blue Eagles. 
UST is currently 10-1 in the standings. 

Also on Saturday, Adamson will face UP at 2 p.m.

Both games will be held at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

