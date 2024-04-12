^

Sports

Dagoon, Go seek title repeat in PPS Cainta netfest

Philstar.com
April 12, 2024 | 12:31pm
Dagoon, Go seek title repeat in PPS Cainta netfest

MANILA, Philippines – Cadee Jan Dagoon and Marcus Go target not only consecutive victories in their respective age groups but also in higher divisions, seeking another shot at MVP honors in the PPS-PEPP Cainta National Tennis Championship, which unfolded Friday at the Village East Tennis Club in Cainta, Rizal.

Dagoon, who triumphed in the girls’ 14-and-under category and secured second place in the 16-and-U division at home in Olongapo last week, faces a formidable challenge from top seed Ave Maria Policarpio, along with tough competitors Izabelle Camcam and Ayl Gonzaga.

Go, who dominated the boys’ 12-and-U class and finished as runner-up in the 14-and-U category, is prepared to fend off rivals like Joshua Stewart, Matthias Go and Matteo Calingasan in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Also vying for second titles in the country’s premier talent-search, spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro and sanctioned by Philta, include Quezon City’s Chloe Mercado in the 18-and-U and Nueva Ecija’s Jayden Ballado in 16-and-U, both in girls’ division.

Focus will also be on Samuel Davila, a local talent, who upstaged fancied rivals to snare the boys’ 16-and-U trophy in the previous Group 1 event in Olongapo. Davila, buoyed by hometown support, is also set to compete in the challenging 18-and-U class of the tournament supported by Slazenger and UTR against the likes of Ariel Cabaral, Antonio Ng, Jr. and Rueben Otadoy.

Alex Coyiuto, on the other hand, banners the boys’ 16-and-U cast that includes Marcus Go, Troan Vytiaco, Joshua Stewart and Aaron Coyiuto, while the competition in the 10-and-U unisex side is equally fierce with players like Juliana Coyiuto, Mira Plaza, Jacob Dizon and Kirk Gonzaga ready to showcase their skills.

A tight battle is also anticipated in the girls’ 12-and-U category, headlined by Isabel Ataiza, Lilith Rufino, Ella Paglalunan and Carolina Fandido.

Doubles matches are also on tap with competitions in the 10-and-U unisex, 14-and-U and 18-and-U divisions for both boys and girls. For details, contact event organizers Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

vuukle comment

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
O.J. Simpson, former NFL star acquitted of murder, dead at 76

O.J. Simpson, former NFL star acquitted of murder, dead at 76

13 hours ago
O.J. Simpson, the NFL Hall of Famer whose 1995 acquittal in the so-called "trial of the century" for the brutal murders of...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots acquire Balanza in trade with Converge

Hotshots acquire Balanza in trade with Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Jerrick Balanza is now a Hotshot.
Sports
fbtw

Nermal nearly opted out

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
NLEX rookie Jhan Nermal never imagined he would someday play in the PBA back in his high school days in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental, when even cracking the intramural lineup was a challenge.
Sports
fbtw
Batangas, Quezon City fives squeeze through

Batangas, Quezon City fives squeeze through

13 hours ago
Batangas City and Quezon City met stiff resistance before subduing their opponents on Wednesday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Elite bets slug it out in Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

Elite bets slug it out in Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

13 hours ago
The upcoming IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu will not only commemorate its 10th anniversary with a dazzling return to Cebu on April...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines to host Southeast Asian Trail Running Cup

Philippines to host Southeast Asian Trail Running Cup

By Anthony Suntay | 58 minutes ago
The Philippines is gearing up to welcome Southeast Asia's trail running elites as it prepares to host the prestigious Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Brady 'not opposed' to NFL return for injury S.O.S

Brady 'not opposed' to NFL return for injury S.O.S

1 hour ago
Former NFL superstar Tom Brady said Thursday (Friday Manila time) he would consider coming out of retirement if he was approached...
Sports
fbtw
Langbayan fights Singaporean in KSK MMA festival

Langbayan fights Singaporean in KSK MMA festival

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Despite taking on a younger fighter, Filipino mixed martial artist Godwin Langbayan is “100% ready” to slug it...
Sports
fbtw
Ohtani translator charged with stealing over $16 mn from Dodgers star

Ohtani translator charged with stealing over $16 mn from Dodgers star

2 hours ago
The former Japanese-language translator for Shohei Ohtani was charged with bank fraud for allegedly stealing more than $16...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with