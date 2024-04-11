^

Sports

Sharma, Chargers stay patient as team recently finds PVL groove

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 11, 2024 | 7:08pm
Sharma, Chargers stay patient as team recently finds PVL groove
Fifi Sharma in action for Akari.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Akari’s Fifi Sharma isn’t rushing herself and her teammates as they adjust to the new system under Coach Raffy Mosuela in the tail-end of eliminations in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Still in the running for a semis spot with their 4-5 record, Sharma and the rest of her teammates are tempering their expectations. Not that they sell themselves short, rather, they understand the context of their current situation.

“Undoubtedly yung pagdedevelop ng chemistry, yung pag ge-gel ng team talaga, it takes time,” Sharma said after their three-set victory over the Capital1 Solar Spikers on Thursday. 

“Ang maganda lang siguro sa team namin is everyone is staying patient so kahit na talo kami, or kahit na maraming challenges na pumupunta sa way namin, talagang tinatrabaho parin namin and nagti-tiyaga kami,” she added.

Apart from adjusting to a new system under Mosuela, the Chargers also been dealing with injuries — to key players like Trisha Genesis and Celine Domingo. Those factors, combined with the ups and downs of a long conference, are what Sharma looks to in avoiding feeling negative when losses come.

“Everyone keeps showing up and they keep working hard and yun like, hopefully, these remaining games, ma-showcase na namin yung pinaghihirapan namin these past few months,” she said.

When it comes to her personal game, Sharma hopes to come out more with good blocking games. As the league leader in blocks with two games remaining before the postseason, she targets significant impact on net defense. 

“The main thing I prepare for sa mga games namin is kung paano ko mababantayan, or paano ako makakatulong sa blocking department ng team ko kasi as a middle blocker, that should be your top priority,” she said.

A big challenge stands in the way of Sharma and the Chargers next, though, as semis frontrunner Chery Tiggo Crossovers are their next foes.Akari plays their penultimate eliminations match on Saturday, April 20, at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex.

Whether or not Akari is still in the running for the semis slot by then depends on the Creamline Cool Smashers, which the Chargers will hope lose all their remaining games. Creamline plays next on Saturday, April 13, against the NXLED Chameleons.

vuukle comment

AKARI

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sangalang stands tall as Hotshots trounce Batang Pier

Sangalang stands tall as Hotshots trounce Batang Pier

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Ian Sangalang imposed his will inside and ended up with a career night, towing the Magnolia Hotshots back to the win column...
Sports
fbtw
Perez, Tautuaa, Fajardo tow Beermen past Dyip

Perez, Tautuaa, Fajardo tow Beermen past Dyip

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The San Miguel Beermen banked on huge performances from CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa and June Mar Fajardo to notch their fifth straight...
Sports
fbtw
Eala falls to French foe, exits W75 Bellinzona tilt

Eala falls to French foe, exits W75 Bellinzona tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala crashed out of the W75 Bellinzona's round of 32 in Switzerland after being swept by French opponent...
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers, Crossovers clash in vital tiff

HD Spikers, Crossovers clash in vital tiff

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Jovelyn Gonzaga, Cignal’s charismatic leader, knows that for the HD Spikers to survive the heated Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Much Ado About Nothing

Much Ado About Nothing

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
The reference to Shakespeare’s play “Much Ado About Nothing” is comically deliberate.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Constantino edges del Rosario for another come-from-behind title win

Constantino edges del Rosario for another come-from-behind title win

4 hours ago
Harmie Constantino, demonstrating her exceptional ability to thrive under pressure, once again showed her knack for dramatic...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine flyweight belt at stake in Blow-By-Blow Manila card

Philippine flyweight belt at stake in Blow-By-Blow Manila card

5 hours ago
The Philippine Youth flyweight crown will be on the line when Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow- By-Blow makes its Manila debut...
Sports
fbtw
Thankful Hidilyn Diaz ready to move on with life after weightlifting

Thankful Hidilyn Diaz ready to move on with life after weightlifting

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
“Winning is not everything.”
Sports
fbtw
Prochazka takes on Rakic in UFC 300

Prochazka takes on Rakic in UFC 300

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Czech mixed martial arts fighter Jiri Prochazka knows his place.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with