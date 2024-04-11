^

Sports

ICTSI Caliraya Springs golf: Mondilla storms ahead

Philstar.com
April 11, 2024 | 4:34pm
ICTSI Caliraya Springs golf: Mondilla storms ahead
Clyde Mondilla
Pilipinas Golf

CAVINTI, Laguna – Clyde Mondilla skillfully turned Keanu Jahns’ misfortune on No. 18 into a lead-grabbing opportunity, capitalizing on a two-shot swing to pull ahead with a 67 in a pivotal third round of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship here.

The dramatic shift ensued as Jahns, a stroke ahead over Mondilla after 17 holes of a thrilling shootout in blustery conditions, faced an unlucky break, his drive on the closing par-4 hole landing in a divot, leading to a challenging finish and a double bogey for a 68.

“I was unlucky and couldn’t do so much. With a hazard lying ahead, falling short wasn’t an option,” said Jahns of his last-hole challenge. He ended up overshooting the green, resulting into a difficult position and a 6.

This unfortunate turn for Jahns propelled Mondilla, who holed out with a regulation par, to the forefront at eight-under 208, narrowly edging out the Filipino-German, who remained a strong contender for the title with a 209.

The day underscored both players’ exceptional prowess that separated them from the rest of the bidders in the P2.5-million championship put up by ICTSI, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown for the top P450,000 purse in Friday’s final round.

Mondilla, out to redeem himself from a rare missed cut stint at Palos Verdes last month following a tied for 25th place finish at Apo, recognized the threat posed by Jahns, stressing the need for a solid performance in the concluding 18 holes.

“Keanu is a formidable player, so I need to step up my game tomorrow (Friday) to secure victory,” said Mondilla, highlighting the comprehensive skill set required to conquer the Caliraya Springs Golf Club.

On the other hand, Jahns, still in pursuit of his first Philippine Golf Tour victory, remained optimistic, emphasizing the importance of precision in driving, iron play and putting to create birdie opportunities.

Jahns, runner-up to Tony Lascuña in the 2022 Match Play Championship at Villamor, also acknowledged the course’s challenges in distance control.

“It’s hard to control your distances here even if you’re in the middle of the fairway,” said Jahns, who tied for fifth at Palos Verdes following a share of 11th place at Apo.

The duo’s duel left them ahead of the competition, including the likes of halfway joint leaders Aidric Chan and Tae Soo Kim, alongside Eric Gallardo and last year’s winner Lascuña, who trailed by five strokes with 213s.

Chan and Kim stumbled with 73s, enabling Gallardo, who shot a 69, and Lascuña, who carded a 70, to gain a share of third spot heading to the last 18 holes of the championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Minwook Gwom also put in a 70 for seventh at 214 while Angelo Que blew a frontside 33 with a closing 40 for a 73 that dropped him to joint eighth with Rupert Zaragosa, who matched par 72, at 215.

Jahns and Mondilla slugged it out from the get-go with the former birdying the first four holes and the latter coming up with his own four-birdie spree from No. 4 as the pair, in a flight behind the halfway leaders with Dino Villanueva, quickly got past Kim and Chan, who made the turn with 36 and 37, respectively.

Jahns took charge with a frontside 31 and kept pounding the Arnold Palmer-designed course with three more birdies against a bogey in the first eight holes at the back to seize a one-stroke lead as Mondilla, who shot a 32 after 9 holes, rebounded from a bogey-bogey slide from No. 12 with three straight birdies from No. 14.

But things tilted to Mondilla’s favor on the final hole in a result that could also hint at a similar finish in the third leg of the circuit supported by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf where power and strategy, and perhaps a stroke of luck, will determine the winner.

vuukle comment

CLYDE MONDILLA

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Perez, Tautuaa, Fajardo tow Beermen past Dyip

Perez, Tautuaa, Fajardo tow Beermen past Dyip

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The San Miguel Beermen banked on huge performances from CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa and June Mar Fajardo to notch their fifth straight...
Sports
fbtw
Sangalang stands tall as Hotshots trounce Batang Pier

Sangalang stands tall as Hotshots trounce Batang Pier

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Ian Sangalang imposed his will inside and ended up with a career night, towing the Magnolia Hotshots back to the win column...
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers, Crossovers clash in vital tiff

HD Spikers, Crossovers clash in vital tiff

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Jovelyn Gonzaga, Cignal’s charismatic leader, knows that for the HD Spikers to survive the heated Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Much Ado About Nothing

Much Ado About Nothing

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
The reference to Shakespeare’s play “Much Ado About Nothing” is comically deliberate.
Sports
fbtw
Eala falls to French foe, exits W75 Bellinzona tilt

Eala falls to French foe, exits W75 Bellinzona tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala crashed out of the W75 Bellinzona's round of 32 in Switzerland after being swept by French opponent...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Even with semis berth secured, Golden Tigresses still preach caution

Even with semis berth secured, Golden Tigresses still preach caution

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Despite being ready for the Final Four of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament, the University of Santo...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu slated with elite bets on hand&nbsp;

IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu slated with elite bets on hand 

3 hours ago
The upcoming IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu will not only commemorate its 10th anniversary with a dazzling return to Cebu on April...
Sports
fbtw
Losing slump fires up Hotshots &ndash; Sangalang

Losing slump fires up Hotshots – Sangalang

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The two-game losing streak of Magnolia came as a wake-up call, center Ian Sangalang said, as they finally bagged a win once...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets claw Wolves to reclaim top spot

Nuggets claw Wolves to reclaim top spot

4 hours ago
Nikola Jokic scored 41 points as the Denver Nuggets reclaimed pole position in the Western Conference playoff race with a...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with