^

Sports

Prochazka takes on Rakic in UFC 300

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
April 11, 2024 | 2:54pm
Prochazka takes on Rakic in UFC 300
Jiri Prochazka
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – Czech mixed martial arts fighter Jiri Prochazka knows his place.

UFC 300, the milestone event in the combat sports organization’s 31st anniversary, is stacked and loaded with champions past and present, rising stars, and those looking for one more shot at glory that Prochazka, a crowd favorite and UFC light heavyweight champion two years ago, is listed in the preliminary cards.

The 31-year-old Czech will be only in his second fight after he got injured as he took the title from Glover Teixeira in 2022 in the incredible main event of UFC 275. 

He wasn’t 100% when he returned to battle Alex Pereira for the title that he vacated after his injury, and he paid the price with a loss. 

“I am well and 100% raring to go,” he divulged ahead of UFC 300, where he will face Austrian counterpart Aleksandar Rakic (14-3-0), who is coming off a knee injury that halted his two-win streak in a fight against Jan Blachowicz in 2022.

After nearly a two-year layoff, Rakic was set to return for a rematch against Blachowicz, but that latter got injured. Now he meets Prochazka, who knows firsthand what it is all about to return from a tough injury and the questions as to if one is fully healed and ready to go.

Outside the Octagon, I am a nice guy,” said Prochazka. “But inside the Octagon, it’s war.”

Prochazka will go after the knee of Rakic, who knows that as well. 

“He would do that to me as well if I was in his situation.”

Rakic is 2-2 in his last two UFC bouts after winning his first four matches since coming in from Austrian and German MMA combat sports organizations. 

In contrast, Prochazka will be in only his fifth UFC match. Since coming in 2020 for UFC 251, he has won two Fight of the Night Awards and one Performance of the Night bonus. It was his loss to Pereira where he did not receive any post-match award. 

The Czech has made a name for himself as a fearless attacker with an unpredictable second and even third wind. 

The main events include Pereira taking on Jamahal Hill and UFC Women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili battling compatriot Yan Xiaonan.

Weili, China's first ever UFC champion who has held the belt twice with two successful defenses, takes on Yan Xiaonan, No. 1-ranked contender and the first female Chinese athlete signed to UFC. Never before have two Chinese athletes met in a UFC championship bout.

Plus, Justin Gaethje defends the BMF belt against former featherweight champion Max Holloway. Many other former champions are lined up as well, including Deiveson Figueiredo, Cody Garbrandt, Jessica Andrade, Holly Holm, Aljamain Sterling, Ji?í Procházka and Charles Oliveira. Extra glitter is added with world champion wrestler Bo Nickal and the UFC debut of Olympic gold medalist judoka Kayla Harrison.

Prochazka-Rakic and UFC 300 can be watched live in the Philippines on Sunday, April 14, on the Premier Sports channel on Sky Cable and Cignal, as well as on streaming application Blast TV.

vuukle comment

UFC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Perez, Tautuaa, Fajardo tow Beermen past Dyip

Perez, Tautuaa, Fajardo tow Beermen past Dyip

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The San Miguel Beermen banked on huge performances from CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa and June Mar Fajardo to notch their fifth straight...
Sports
fbtw
Sangalang stands tall as Hotshots trounce Batang Pier

Sangalang stands tall as Hotshots trounce Batang Pier

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Ian Sangalang imposed his will inside and ended up with a career night, towing the Magnolia Hotshots back to the win column...
Sports
fbtw
Much Ado About Nothing

Much Ado About Nothing

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The reference to Shakespeare’s play “Much Ado About Nothing” is comically deliberate.
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers, Crossovers clash in vital tiff

HD Spikers, Crossovers clash in vital tiff

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Jovelyn Gonzaga, Cignal’s charismatic leader, knows that for the HD Spikers to survive the heated Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs slay Blue Eagles to stay in hunt for semis bonus

Lady Bulldogs slay Blue Eagles to stay in hunt for semis bonus

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs boosted their twice-to-beat advantage chances in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Losing slump fires up Hotshots &ndash; Sangalang

Losing slump fires up Hotshots – Sangalang

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The two-game losing streak of Magnolia came as a wake-up call, center Ian Sangalang said, as they finally bagged a win once...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets claw Wolves to reclaim top spot

Nuggets claw Wolves to reclaim top spot

2 hours ago
Nikola Jokic scored 41 points as the Denver Nuggets reclaimed pole position in the Western Conference playoff race with a...
Sports
fbtw
P2.8M prize money awaits gold medalists in Paris Olympic athletics

P2.8M prize money awaits gold medalists in Paris Olympic athletics

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
There are 2.8 million reasons that should make Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena more motivated to snare the gold medal in the...
Sports
fbtw
Terrafirma no longer scared of winning, says SMB&rsquo;s Gallent

Terrafirma no longer scared of winning, says SMB’s Gallent

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
“Pushovers no more.”
Sports
fbtw
Eala falls to French foe, exits W75 Bellinzona tilt

Eala falls to French foe, exits W75 Bellinzona tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala crashed out of the W75 Bellinzona's round of 32 in Switzerland after being swept by French opponent...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with