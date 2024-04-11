Prochazka takes on Rakic in UFC 300

MANILA, Philippines – Czech mixed martial arts fighter Jiri Prochazka knows his place.

UFC 300, the milestone event in the combat sports organization’s 31st anniversary, is stacked and loaded with champions past and present, rising stars, and those looking for one more shot at glory that Prochazka, a crowd favorite and UFC light heavyweight champion two years ago, is listed in the preliminary cards.

The 31-year-old Czech will be only in his second fight after he got injured as he took the title from Glover Teixeira in 2022 in the incredible main event of UFC 275.

He wasn’t 100% when he returned to battle Alex Pereira for the title that he vacated after his injury, and he paid the price with a loss.

“I am well and 100% raring to go,” he divulged ahead of UFC 300, where he will face Austrian counterpart Aleksandar Rakic (14-3-0), who is coming off a knee injury that halted his two-win streak in a fight against Jan Blachowicz in 2022.

After nearly a two-year layoff, Rakic was set to return for a rematch against Blachowicz, but that latter got injured. Now he meets Prochazka, who knows firsthand what it is all about to return from a tough injury and the questions as to if one is fully healed and ready to go.

Outside the Octagon, I am a nice guy,” said Prochazka. “But inside the Octagon, it’s war.”

Prochazka will go after the knee of Rakic, who knows that as well.

“He would do that to me as well if I was in his situation.”

Rakic is 2-2 in his last two UFC bouts after winning his first four matches since coming in from Austrian and German MMA combat sports organizations.

In contrast, Prochazka will be in only his fifth UFC match. Since coming in 2020 for UFC 251, he has won two Fight of the Night Awards and one Performance of the Night bonus. It was his loss to Pereira where he did not receive any post-match award.

The Czech has made a name for himself as a fearless attacker with an unpredictable second and even third wind.

The main events include Pereira taking on Jamahal Hill and UFC Women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili battling compatriot Yan Xiaonan.

Weili, China's first ever UFC champion who has held the belt twice with two successful defenses, takes on Yan Xiaonan, No. 1-ranked contender and the first female Chinese athlete signed to UFC. Never before have two Chinese athletes met in a UFC championship bout.

Plus, Justin Gaethje defends the BMF belt against former featherweight champion Max Holloway. Many other former champions are lined up as well, including Deiveson Figueiredo, Cody Garbrandt, Jessica Andrade, Holly Holm, Aljamain Sterling, Ji?í Procházka and Charles Oliveira. Extra glitter is added with world champion wrestler Bo Nickal and the UFC debut of Olympic gold medalist judoka Kayla Harrison.

Prochazka-Rakic and UFC 300 can be watched live in the Philippines on Sunday, April 14, on the Premier Sports channel on Sky Cable and Cignal, as well as on streaming application Blast TV.