Losing slump fires up Hotshots – Sangalang

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 11, 2024 | 1:51pm
Magnolia's Ian Sangalang (10)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – The two-game losing streak of Magnolia came as a wake-up call, center Ian Sangalang said, as they finally bagged a win once again on Wednesday against the NorthPort Batang Pier. 

After winning their first game of the PBA Philippine Cup against the Converge FiberXers, the Hotshots lost back-to-back games against Barangay Ginebra and NLEX. 

On Wednesday, they needed a career game from Sangalang to dispatch NorthPort, 104-97. 

Sangalang had a double-double performance of 32 points and 13 rebounds as they pulled away late in the final quarter to secure the victory. 

After the game, the lefty big man said the team’s back was against the wall if they lost their third straight. 

“My teammates, we helped each other because we talked before the game that we have to be ready because our backs were against the wall. We already lost back-to-back, and it would be hard to lose three straight,” he told reporters in Filipino. 

“Now, we knew that anyone in this league could beat us. Maybe, the two straight losses came as a wake-up call, that’s why that happened,” he added. 

On Wednesday, five Hotshots were able to finish in double digits. 

Aside from Sangalang, James Laput had 14 points in less than 17 minutes of play. 

Paul Lee and Jerrick Ahanmisi added 13 markers apiece while Mark Barroca chipped in 12. 

The returning Calvin Abueva also stuffed the statsheet with six points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block. 

“Thank God we were able to win again even though we are lacking players, and now, everyone one stepped up.” 

The team is still missing the services of injured wings Rome dela Rosa and Aris Dionisio. 

Key cogs Barroca and Jio Jalalon are also suffering from minor injuries. 

Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero, for his part, said there is already a sense of urgency with the way other teams have improved. 

“Like what Ian said, we had our backs against the wall and we do not want to go 1-3 because all teams right now are improving, the Terrafirma, the Blackwater, NLEX, NorthPort… so, that’s good for the PBA and for the fans,” he underscored. 

“The competition is really tight. The games are good. This is the PBA.” 

Magnolia will next face the Phoenix Fuel Masters on Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

BASKETBALL

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

PBA
