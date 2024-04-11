Eala falls to French foe, exits W75 Bellinzona tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala crashed out of the W75 Bellinzona's round of 32 in Switzerland after being swept by French opponent Selena Janicijevic, 6-3, 6-1, Wednesday evening (Manila time).

The seventh-seeded Eala looked out of her element in the grueling match that took one hour and 41 minutes.

In the first set, she was able to tie it up after winning the fourth game convincingly.

She then dropped the next three games to go down 2-5.

The 18-year-old grinded out the eighth game to try and mount the comeback.

Janicijevic then ended the set with Eala serving in the ninth game.

The French tennister dominated in the second set, turning a 1-1 tie to a 6-1 win as Eala ran out of steam.

The Filipina's first round exit came a couple of weeks after winning a doubles championship of the W75 Croissy-Beaubourg tournament in France.

Janicijevic won 40 receiving points compared to her opponent's 28. She likewise won 37 service points compared to Eala's 28.