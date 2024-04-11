NU teammates say Belen's impact goes beyond scoring

MANILA, Philippines – NU teammates Alyssa Solomon and Vange Alinsug weren’t sweating at Bella Belen’s uncharacteristically low-scoring game in the Lady Bulldogs’ three-set win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the second round of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday.

Despite a career-low two points for the wing spiker, Solomon and Alinsug persisted that her impact to the team was more than raking in the points.

“Actually kahit ganun yung points ni Bella, marami naman siyang naiambag sa team, lalo na sa pasa at sa defense,” Solomon said.

“Tapos sa serve din kanina, nagbago siya bigla ng serve eh, mas kargado yung serve niya. Pero yun sa non-scoring andoon siya palagi and maasahan mo siya palagi na magaambag,” she added.

Alinsug, for her part, said that she wouldn’t even consider it as a “bad game” for the former UAAP MVP.

Rather, there’s still a lot more she can contribute – as she finished with nine excellent digs and five excellent receptions.

“For me po, kahit hindi siya like yung sa attack, pero nakakahelp pa rin siya sa amin sa defense, sa receive, so, for me, hindi ko parin siya inaano na bad game siya for Ate Belle kasi malaki siyang tulong para sa amin,” said Alinsug.

“So, if andiyan siya sa court, grabe pa rin yung connection namin sa court.”

Solomon and Alinsug were the ones to make up for the missing offense from Belen, as they finished with 23 and 14 markers, respectively, in the three-set victory against Ateneo.

Still, the Lady Bulldogs will try to lean on a better scoring game for Belen on Sunday when they face the DLSU Lady Spikers -- the only team NU has yet to beat this season.