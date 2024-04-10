^

Sports

Next-woman-up mentality makes up for Poyos absence in UST win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 10, 2024 | 5:55pm
UST's Jonna Perdido.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Every woman on the UST Golden Tigresses’ roster was ready to fill in the void left by ace rookie Angge Poyos in their UAAP Season 86 game on Wednesday, as they battled an upset-seeking UP Fighting Maroons side at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The four-set win, which pushed the Golden Tigresses' total to 10 for the season, saw multiple UST players stepping up to the plate, especially in terms of scoring with three different players breaching double figures. 

Jonna Perdido and Reg Jurado led the cavalry with 24 markers each.

After the match, the duo were praised by UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes, as they were able to respond to what the team needed.

“I think yung added responsibility, yun yung sinasabi namin na ine-embrace kasi nila,” he said, referring to Perdido and Jurado. 

“Ahead of time, na medyo alam namin na yung recovery period ni Angge is hindi aabot, I think individually nakikita naman nila kasi nga for the past two training sessions namin, di na namin nakikita si Angge. Nagre-recover na nga,” he added.

And though Poyos is undoubtedly one of the team’s most viable options, Reyes believes that any of his wards – even those on the bench – can provide what they need.

“I think yun ang pinaka-importante na we still have the 12 strong ladies na part ng team. That’s why team kami,” he said. 

“Sabi nga, sumusuporta ang bawa't isa, pero hindi kami umaasa sa iisang tao. That’s the beauty of (the) team na ready mag-respond whatever the task na pwede ibigay.”

Still, Reyes said that the team can expect Poyos back by the next game on Saturday, when they face the FEU Lady Tamaraws. Currently, the Rookie of the Year leader is recovering from dehydration.

“Expect niyo lang na babalik siya by Saturday. Naitawid naman namin yung game na 'to para sa kanila ni Poyos at Em [Banagua]."

UAAP

UST GOLDEN TIGRESSES

VOLLEYBALL
