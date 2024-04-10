Poyos-less Golden Tigresses stymie Fighting Maroons

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses drubbed the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in four sets, 25-14, 25-13, 28-30, 25-15 in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

UST, which played without star rookie Angeline Poyos and Em Banagua, relied on the one-two punch of Reg Jurado and Jonna Perdido, who scored 24 points each to secure their 10th win in 11 contests.

After dominating the first two sets, UST crumbled late in the third set, blowing a 16-12 advantage as UP took the lead, 23-22 with an attack by Jewel Encarnacion.

The two teams traded points down the stretch, but ultimately, back-to-back points by Stephanie Bustrillo and Encarnacion secured the fourth set, 30-28.

In the fourth set, UST was able to regain its composure, going up big which they never gave away.

The match ended with a block point by Mary Coronado.

After the game, Tigresses head coach Kung Fu Reyes said that Poyos sat out the game as she recovered from dehydration.

"We gave what was important for her, which is to recover first. It started on Sunday, so she was feeling under the weather," he told reporters.

"Expect her to come back on Saturday. It's nothing serious."

Xyza Gula added 12 for UST, with Coronado supplying nine. Cassie Carballo also notched 19 excellent sets.

Nina Ytang spearheaded UP with 14 points, while Bustrillo chipped in 10 for the Fighting Maroons, who dropped to 1-10 in the season.