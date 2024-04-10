^

Sports

Undermanned Nueva Ecija survives Quezon in Game 1 of PSL finals

Philstar.com
April 10, 2024 | 4:48pm
Undermanned Nueva Ecija survives Quezon in Game 1 of PSL finals
Chris Bitoon of Nueva Ecija challenges the defense of Quezon's RJ Minerva.
Pilipinas Super League

PALAYAN, Nueva Ecija – Nueva Ecija flirted with disaster with its depleted and banged-up roster and needed to subdue a gutsy Quezon side before scoring a tough 94-91 win in the series opener of the PSL President’s Cup at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum here late Tuesday night.

Already depleted after being orphaned by the departure of key players Michael Mabulac, Hesed Gabo and Roi Sumang, then lost JP Maguliano and Bobby Balucanag to injuries, the 10-man Capitals were able to endure the stiff challenge posed by the Titans.

The Capitals raced off to a 17-point lead, 27-10, in the early goings of the game following a 3-point basket by Jonathan UIyoan. But the young legs of the Titans were able to chase down that early deficit and managed to come back to make a game out of it beginning the second period.

What started as a lopsided game turned out to be an exciting windup, with the Titans threatening to snatch one away from the Capitals’ home court.

In fact, Quezon was able to grab the lead, 76-75, off a lay-up by RJ Minerva, 75-74, with still 6:35 left, until Chris Bitoon played the fireman’s role for the team.

Now the only acknowledged legitimate pure point guard in the squad, Bitoon took over down the stretch, hitting four triples in a four-minute stretch to stave off a last-minute uprising by the Titans.

Bitoon came away with a double-double performance of 16 points and 12 rebounds as his all-around game proved to be a much-needed relief for the Capitals, who watched in horror when Balucanag injured his knee while taking off during the warm-up.

Head coach Don Dulay was not surprised at how Quezon battled them to a standstill.

“That big lead happened too early,” said Dulay. “We expected them to come back. It was a challenge today. Those guys, especially their guards, (Judel) Fuentes, LJ (Gonzales). They’re a tough cover.”

But Dulay cannot help but praise his players for their valiant effort amid the circumstances.

“It shows our championship character,” added Dulay. “It was a character test for us and so far, we passed the test and our guys stepped up.”

Game 2 of their best-of-five championship series resumes at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum, with the Capitals hoping to move on threshold of clinching the crown before the series transfers to Lucena City where Games 3 and 4 will be played.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Caitlin Clark Effect' set to transform WNBA

'Caitlin Clark Effect' set to transform WNBA

1 day ago
After a dazzling college career that smashed records on and off the basketball court, Caitlin Clark's legacy as a trailblazing...
Sports
fbtw
Beard scores but Filipinas fall to South Korea 2-1

Beard scores but Filipinas fall to South Korea 2-1

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Angie Beard’s maiden goal as a Filipina was the bright spot for the Philippine women’s national football team,...
Sports
fbtw
Teodoro steers Mindoro past Bicol in MPBL

Teodoro steers Mindoro past Bicol in MPBL

1 day ago
Teytey Teodoro found his groove in the homestretch and lifted the Mindoro Tamaraws past the Bicol Oragons, 84-81, on Monday...
Sports
fbtw
Bataan, Negros book MPBL wins

Bataan, Negros book MPBL wins

1 day ago
The Bataan Risers and Negros Muscovados took different routes toward victories in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NU secures blue-chip basketball recruits

NU secures blue-chip basketball recruits

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Two new blue-chip recruits are entering the National University Bulldogs’ cage.
Sports
fbtw
Gonzaga, Cignal go for broke in chase for PVL semis spot

Gonzaga, Cignal go for broke in chase for PVL semis spot

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Jovelyn Gonzaga, Cignal’s charismatic leader, knew that for the HD Spikers to survive the heated Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs clip Blue Eagles to enter UAAP men's volleyball semis

Bulldogs clip Blue Eagles to enter UAAP men's volleyball semis

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs secured another Final Four berth in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers roll to 30th straight win, sweep Lady Generals

Lady Blazers roll to 30th straight win, sweep Lady Generals

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
For 29 straight NCAA games spanning four years, College of St. Benilde was nothing short of immaculate.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with