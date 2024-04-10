^

Gonzaga, Cignal go for broke in chase for PVL semis spot

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 10, 2024 | 2:43pm
Jovelyn Gonzaga (21)
PVL Media Bureau

Games today
(PhilSports Arena)
4 p.m.- Capital1 Solar vs Akari
6 p.m.- Cignal vs Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines -- Jovelyn Gonzaga, Cignal’s charismatic leader, knew that for the HD Spikers to survive the heated Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinal race, they needed to play with urgency and desperation.

“We can’t afford to lose,” said the 32-year-old opposite hitter, whose squad clashes with a dangerously resurgent Chery Tiggo in Thursday’s critical elimination round showdown at the PhilSports Arena that could make or break their campaign.

Truly, Cignal is jostling for semis position and is currently tied for fifth with Chery Tiggo, whom the former is battling at 6 p.m., with identical 5-2 records.

The winner of that duel would leapfrog into the magic four and share third spot with powerhouse Creamline and Petro Gazz, which own 6-2 slates.

So that is why the player baptized in local circuit as the “Bionic Ilongga” is embracing the responsibility of helping the team not just in playing the best she could but also providing leadership that the HD Spikers need most.

“Hindi talaga ako vocal unlike Rachel,” said Gonzaga referring to former captain Rachel Daquis who is on temporary leave. “Kailangan ko maging vocal and tulungan si Ces (Molina). Knowing Ces, very tahimik yun at nasa transition pa ng pagiging team captain.”

“So kailangan ko talaga mag step up para sa team, kailangan ko i-embrace responsibility nay un,” she added.

But the HD Spikers would have their hands full as they’re tackling a team that has strung together three straight wins including two against contenders Creamline and Petro Gazz.

And the key for the Crossovers’ resurgence was their much improved team chemistry.

“Mas maganda na chemistry namin, kumpara nung una,” said Chery Tiggo skipper Aby Marano, who has been with the club for only two months.

“But we’re still working hard on that area as well as our communication as a team,” she added.

Akari (3-5), meanwhile, fights for dear semis life as it squares off with Capital1 Solar Energy (1-7) at 4 p.m.

