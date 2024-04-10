^

Sports

Bulldogs clip Blue Eagles to enter UAAP men's volleyball semis

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 10, 2024 | 2:34pm
The NU Bulldogs punched a ticket to the Final Four.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University Bulldogs secured another Final Four berth in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament after sweeping the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19 Wednesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

With the win, both the Bulldogs, who are now holding a 9-2 win-loss record, and the league-leading Far Eastern University Tamaraws (9-1) punched their ticket to the semifinals.

Rwenzmel Taguibolos led the Bulldogs with 12 points, while Nico Almendras added 10.

Leo Aringo and Obed Kukaba chipped in nine markers as well.

With Ateneo trying to go back and force a fourth set, the Katipunan-based squad committed some errors late that kept NU’s distance.

Taguibolos also took over and ended the match with a quick attack.

Jian Salarzon led the Blue Eagles with 15 markers. Ken Batas added 14 for Ateneo, which dropped to 5-6 in the season.

In the first game, Josh Ybanez exploded anew for University of Santo Tomas as the Golden Spikers solidified their grasp on the fourth spot with a sweep over cellar-dwellers University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 25-13, 25-22, 25-21.

The reigning most valuable player Ybanez scattered 23 points, along with 10 excellent receptions and five digs for UST, who won their third straight contest.

Gboy de Vega added 13 markers for the Golden Spikers, while Dux Yambao showed steady playmaking with 19 excellent sets.

Angelo Lagado had 12 points for UP, while Jaivee Malabanan followed suit with 10.

The Fighting Maroons dropped to 0-11 in the season.

abtest
abtest
