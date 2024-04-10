Zamboanga goes full blast in training for ONE title clash vs Stamp

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of the biggest fight of her career, Filipina mixed martial artist Denice Zamboanga has ramped up training, working with two important people in her life.

Zamboanga’s brother, Drex and her fiance Fritz Biagtan have started to train the 27-year-old ahead of her clash with Stamp Fairtex at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga in June.

The two will battle for the ONE Atomweight title at the Impact Arena in Thailand.

Zamboanga said she is happy to train with her brother, especially since “he is the one she has been with since the start.”

“[I am happy] to join [Drex] for this fight, even Fritz, who became my strength and conditioning coach for this fight,” she said.

“I am happy that two of the most important people in my life are part of this.”

Zamboanga and Fairtex also share some history, as the two were former teammates at the Fairtex Gym.

The Filipina underscored that Fairtex, who won six of her last seven fights, vastly improved since they last trained.

“Almost all she fought were grapplers, like Alyona [Rassohyna], Jihin [Radzuan], so she’s really focusing on her takedown defense and her jiu-jitsu game,” she stressed.

“That is what she’s focusing on in our matchup, but her Muay Thai is also improving, which is evident in her fights. I think she improved a lot when it comes to both,” she added.

And with the championship up for grabs, the challenger said she will be gunning for a surprise in the fight.

“You will see my improvements in our fight. I improved a lot, especially since I waited for this opportunity long enough, so we’ll do it all on June 8.”

Zamboanga is coming from back-to-back decision wins against China’s Lin Heqin and Brazil’s Julie Mezabarba.

On the other hand, the Thai champion is riding a four-match winning streak, with the last two coming by way of knockout.