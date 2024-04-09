ICTSI Caliraya Springs golf: Superal, Mariano spearhead with 71s

CAVINTI, Laguna – Princess Superal and Pamela Mariano carved matching scores of one-under 71s through different paths on the course as they grabbed a one-stroke lead over Harmie Constantino after 18 holes of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship here Tuesday.

Superal, making a notable return to the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour after a stint on the Japan Step Up Tour in 2022, navigated the Caliraya Springs Golf Club course’s demanding conditions with resilience. Despite a shaky frontside 37, she rallied with key birdies in the last nine holes, including a six-footer on the last.

Her strong finish underscored her focus on refining her long game, vital skills on a course where precision in ball placement is paramount due to the firm and tricky greens.

“The greens are firm and tough and you need to place the ball where you can hit a birdie or make a par,” said Superal, who also competed in some LPGA Tour of Japan events.

The 2014 US Girls’ Junior champion missed par putts inside 9 feet on Nos. 1 and 5 against a birdie on No. 2, but gained a stroke on No. 11 before holing out with another birdie.

Mariano, on the other hand, showed her potential to contend for another LPGT title. With a steady performance that included two birdies at the backnine, she managed to overcome a bogey on No. 6, a result of an errant layup shot.

Mariano’s strategic approach, developed with her coach Boyet Zaragosa, emphasized playing to her strength and minimizing risks, a plan that served her well in securing a share of the lead with the 2022 Asia Pacific Cup winner.

“I didn’t expect to shoot a 71. My goal is to follow our game plan,” said Mariano, who has contended in at least three title runs.

“I’ll just focus on my strength,” she added. “No expectations but to improve my game each round.”

The field, rich with talent, including Palos Verdes winner Constantino and defending champion Pauline del Rosario, promises an intense competition heading to the last two rounds of the P1-million, 54-hole championship put up by ICTSI.

Constantino recovered strong from bogeys on Nos. 1 and 3 as she birdied Nos. 8 and 15 to wrest solo third and stay on course for a second straight championship while del Rosario, alongside multi-titled Chanelle Avaricio and rookie pro and two-time leg winner Mafy Singson, matched 73s, setting the stage for a compelling contest.

On a break from the Epson Tour, del Rosario blew a two-under card after five holes as she yielded two strokes on the par-5 No. 6 and bogeyed the 15th.

Avaricio also missed sustaining a frontside 35 with bogeys on Nos. 12 and 18 while Singson survived a roller-coaster round of three birdies against four bogeys, leaving the troika just a couple of shots behind the joint leaders.

That highlighted the tournament’s unforgiving nature and the slim margins that separate the contenders even as Lois Kaye Go likewise stayed in the hunt with a last-hole birdie, rescuing a 74 for seventh place.

Apo leg winner Sarah Ababa and last year’s Match Play champion Mikha Fortuna put in identical 75s while Kim Seoyun, who lost by one to del Rosario here last year, marked her return from injury with a 76.

But a number of fancied players wavered, including last year's South Pacific champion Florence Bisera, who made a 77 for a share of 11th with Apple Fudolin, Miya Legaspi and Marvin Monsalve, while reigning Order of Merit winner Daniella Uy sputtered with a 78 while also trying to recover from a recent injury.