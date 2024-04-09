^

Sports

UAAP transferees shine in Mapua’s NCAA 99 volleyball win vs San Sebastian

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 9, 2024 | 3:15pm
UAAP transferees shine in Mapuaâ��s NCAA 99 volleyball win vs San Sebastian

Games Wednesday
(San Andres Gym)
7:30 a.m. – EAC vs JRU (men)
10 a.m. – EAC vs JRU (women)
2 p.m. – Letran vs AU (women)
5 p.m. – Letran vs AU (men)

MANILA, Philippines – Mapua unveiled a pair of new weapons in Raissa Janel Ricablanca and Freigh Anne Garcia as it turned back San Sebastian, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18, on Tuesday to set in motion its campaign in NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball at the San Andres Gym in Manila.

Ricablanca and Garcia, both transferees from University of the East, made sure their league debuts were memorable and unloaded 13 and 11 points, respectively, as the Lady Cardinals claimed their first win.

Mapua coach Clarence Esteban hopes the added depth could help them address what they lacked last year.

“Naging leksyon sa kanila last year, hindi kami umabot sa dulo, naubos kami,” said Esteban. “Sana hindi na mangyari tulad last year na queen of the fifth sets ang tawag samin, kaya kung kaya kunin namin ng three sets, kunin na.”

Roxie dela Cruz continued to make significant strides after a strong rookie season the year before and unleashed a match-best 18 points, 16 of which came off kills.

But it was dela Cruz’s mentoring of Ricablanca and Garcia that Esteban loved the most.

“Siya ang nag ga-guide sa mga bata, yun ang pinaka grateful ako sa kanya,” said Esteban of the power-spiking Dela Cruz.

The Lady Stags, mentored by multi-titled coach Roger Gorayeb, just didn’t have an answer to Dela Cruz and the Lady Cardinals’ relentless attacking game despite coming into the season boasting some of the best spikers in the league including Kat Santos.

Santos, trimmer and in the best shape of her NCAA life, couldn’t get going though and finished with just 12 hits.

vuukle comment

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino squad Banh Mi Kitchen tops Thailand 3x3 tilt

Filipino squad Banh Mi Kitchen tops Thailand 3x3 tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Philippine club Banh Mi Kitchen ruled the 3x3 Basketball Thailand International League at the Mueang Pathum Thani in Zeer...
Sports
fbtw
Teodoro steers Mindoro past Bicol in MPBL

Teodoro steers Mindoro past Bicol in MPBL

21 hours ago
Teytey Teodoro found his groove in the homestretch and lifted the Mindoro Tamaraws past the Bicol Oragons, 84-81, on Monday...
Sports
fbtw
PBA sees surprise shift in balance of power

PBA sees surprise shift in balance of power

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The balance of power in the PBA has tilted — at least for now.
Sports
fbtw
'Caitlin Clark Effect' set to transform WNBA

'Caitlin Clark Effect' set to transform WNBA

8 hours ago
After a dazzling college career that smashed records on and off the basketball court, Caitlin Clark's legacy as a trailblazing...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: 'Let&rsquo;s cook'

PGA Tour Player Blog: 'Let’s cook'

By Min Woo Lee | 8 hours ago
Australian star Min Woo Lee has become a sensation on and off the course with his swash-buckling brand of golf while entertaining...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dagoon, Go sweep MVP honors in Paulino netfest

Dagoon, Go sweep MVP honors in Paulino netfest

4 hours ago
Cadee Jan Dagoon dominated with remarkable finesse, clinching a victory and a runner-up finish in singles play to earn MVP...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Esports Awards set

Philippine Esports Awards set

17 hours ago
Smart Communications takes the stage when it presents the 2023 Philippine Esports Awards, with partners PLDT Enterprise, CignalTV,...
Sports
fbtw
Dear Hidilyn

Dear Hidilyn

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
You gave it your all to qualify for the Paris Olympics but the new weight classification wasn’t fit for you.
Sports
fbtw
PLDT guns for share of PVL lead, tests winless Strong Group

PLDT guns for share of PVL lead, tests winless Strong Group

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
PLDT aims to reclaim a share of the lead with Choco Mucho as the former tackles Strong Group Athletics Tuesday in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with