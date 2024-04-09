UAAP transferees shine in Mapua’s NCAA 99 volleyball win vs San Sebastian

MANILA, Philippines – Mapua unveiled a pair of new weapons in Raissa Janel Ricablanca and Freigh Anne Garcia as it turned back San Sebastian, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18, on Tuesday to set in motion its campaign in NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball at the San Andres Gym in Manila.

Ricablanca and Garcia, both transferees from University of the East, made sure their league debuts were memorable and unloaded 13 and 11 points, respectively, as the Lady Cardinals claimed their first win.

Mapua coach Clarence Esteban hopes the added depth could help them address what they lacked last year.

“Naging leksyon sa kanila last year, hindi kami umabot sa dulo, naubos kami,” said Esteban. “Sana hindi na mangyari tulad last year na queen of the fifth sets ang tawag samin, kaya kung kaya kunin namin ng three sets, kunin na.”

Roxie dela Cruz continued to make significant strides after a strong rookie season the year before and unleashed a match-best 18 points, 16 of which came off kills.

But it was dela Cruz’s mentoring of Ricablanca and Garcia that Esteban loved the most.

“Siya ang nag ga-guide sa mga bata, yun ang pinaka grateful ako sa kanya,” said Esteban of the power-spiking Dela Cruz.

The Lady Stags, mentored by multi-titled coach Roger Gorayeb, just didn’t have an answer to Dela Cruz and the Lady Cardinals’ relentless attacking game despite coming into the season boasting some of the best spikers in the league including Kat Santos.

Santos, trimmer and in the best shape of her NCAA life, couldn’t get going though and finished with just 12 hits.