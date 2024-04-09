Bataan, Negros book MPBL wins

MANILA, Philippines – The Bataan Risers and Negros Muscovados took different routes toward victories in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season Monday night at the Kamalig Coliseum in Orion, Bataan.

Trailing most of the way, the Risers seized control in the last five minutes and bested the Sarangani Marlins, 90-80, in their debut appearances.

The Muscovados, on the other hand, posted a coast-to-coast 73-62 victory over the Marikina Shoemasters to share the early lead with first-game winner Mindoro and Saturday's inaugural victors Zamboanga and Abra.

The Mindoro Tamaraws, powered by Teytey Teodoro, rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Bicol Orgaons, 84-81.

With Sarangani ahead, 76-73, Bataan struck back through Yves Sazon, Alex Ramos and Mitchell Maynes to turn the game around and make fans from the coastal community and nearby towns happy and proud.

Homegrown Sazon poured seven points; Ramos added six; while Maynes chipped in four in a lethal 17-4 bomb dropped by the Risers in the final 5:29.

Sazon ended up with 15 points for Bataan coach Manuel Ilagan Jr., followed by Jamil Gabawan with and Maynes with 11 each and Ramos with 10.

Sarangani, which led for over 27 minutes before yielding the rein, got 18 points, six rebounds and five assists from Ryan Isaac Sual; 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals from Felix John Villafuerte; and nine points from Megan Galang.

Negros was lifted by Renz Palma's 14 points, five assists and three rebounds, Jeremy Cruz's 12 points, Yvan Ludovice's 11 and Alvin John Capobres 9.

Mark Atabay also delivered for Negros with eight points and 12 rebounds, and so did Germy Mahinay with five points and 13 rebounds.

Marikina got 14 points and eight rebounds from Miguel Castellano, and 11 points and nine rebounds from Joe Gomez De Liano.

The MPBL visits the Villar Coliseum in Las Pinas City for the first time on Tuesday with a triple-bill pitting Bacolod against Iloilo at 4 p.m., Pampanga against Rizal at 6 p.m., and Manila against Paranaque at 8 p.m.