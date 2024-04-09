^

Sports

Dagoon, Go sweep MVP honors in Paulino netfest

Philstar.com
April 9, 2024
Dagoon, Go sweep MVP honors in Paulino netfest
Cadee Jan Dagoon (second from right) holds her trophy as she poses with fellow MVP awardee Marcos Go (second from left). With them are Olongapo Tennis Club officer Angelina Gent (left) and Philta Region 3 vice president Rolen Paulino Sr.

MANILA, Philippines – Cadee Jan Dagoon dominated with remarkable finesse, clinching a victory and a runner-up finish in singles play to earn MVP honors alongside Marcus Go in the Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Olongapo Tennis Club over the weekend.

Dagoon displayed exceptional skill and determination, defeating Maristella Torrecampo, 6-2, 4-6, 11-9, in the semis then overpowering top seed Ave Maria Policarpio, 6-3, 6-2, to secure the girls’ 14-and-under crown.

The rising local star, however, faced a challenge in the 16-and-U finals, where she had to retire against Nueva Ecija’s Jayden Reece Ballado with a 5-1(ret.) result in the Group I tournament presented by Dunlop.

On her path to victory, Ballado stunned No. 1 Sandra Bautista in a gripping semis match, 7-5, 6-4.

Go, on the other hand, picked up another victory in the 12-and-U category, displaying his prowess by beating Jairus Peralta, 6-2, 6-2. But the top Quezon City bet fell short in the 14-and-U title match against top seed Mikael Honrado from Makati City, who claimed a 7-5, 7-5 decision.

The event, a highlight on the nationwide circuit initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, marked its anticipated return to the PPS-PEPP’s calendar through the efforts of Rolen Paulino Sr., the former Mayor and SBMA chairman, now serving on the BCDA board.

The successful turnout led Paulino Sr. and the local government partners, including Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr., to pledge their continued support for the PPS grassroots program. This initiative, free for all young enthusiasts, is set next month and aims to nurture the sport and discover new talents.

Olongapo will also host a juniors and legends tournament in September, culminating in the National Men’s Open in December.

Other winners were Olongapo’s Darwin Cosca and QC’s Chloe Mercado, Samuel Davila from Cainta, Rizal, Torrecampo and Yuan Torrente.

Cosca repelled doubles partner Ariel Cabaral, 6-3, 6-4, while Mercado overwhelmed Shiloh Cruz, 6-3, 6-2, in the 18-and-U class; Davila downed Lucas Go, 6-4, 6-1, in the boys’ 16-and-U finals; Torrecampo routed Ella Paglalunan, 6-0, 6-2, in the girls’ 12-and-U finals; and Torrente blasted Enzo Niere, 4-0, 4-0, for the 10-and-U unisex title.

In doubles play, Cosca and Cabaral showcased teamwork and overcame Go and Davila, 8-4, while Ballado and Mercado posted the same scoreline against Althea Liwag and Cruz to share the 18-and-U doubles titles.

Siblings Gil and Pete Niera shocked top seed Anthony Cosca and Troan Vytiaco, 8-5, while Dagoon and Alexa Cruspero edged Athena Liwag and Auyl Gonzaga, 8-7(7), in the 14-and-U finals.

Torrente and Joaquin Dacyon took the 10-and-U doubles trophy with an 8-5 victory over Jacob Dizon and Enzo Niere.

