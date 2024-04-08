^

Lady Tamaraws, Lady Falcons collide in pivotal match

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 8, 2024 | 4:04pm
FEU's Chen Tagaod tries to get through the Adamson defense.
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Tuesday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
10 a.m. – AdU vs FEU (men)
12 p.m. – DLSU vs UE (men)
2 p.m. – AdU vs FEU (women)
4 p.m. – DLSU vs UE (women)

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University tries to widen its gap from multiple chasers for the coveted fourth spot, while Adamson wants to stay in the thick of the race when they figure in a crucial duel in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Tamaraws hold an inside track to the last Final Four slot by a favorable margin with a 5-4 slate and they are not keen on allowing others to get closer, starting against the Lady Falcons (2-7).

Game time is at 2 p.m. before defending champion and semifinal-bound La Salle, possibly without reigning MVP Angel Canino, beefs up its twice-to-beat bid against another Final Four hopeful University of the East (2-7) at 4 p.m.

La Salle (8-1) and NU (8-2) along with pacer University Santo Tomas (9-1) have booked the first three Final Four tickets, leaving one final slot up for grabs among FEU and three other contenders, including UE and Ateneo (2-7).

The magic number to the Final Four is with seven wins, not leaving FEU out of the woods just yet even if it manages to squeak past Adamson for a potential 6-4 slate.

That would mean Adamson, UE and Ateneo still sporting slim chances to get to six wins as well, given FEU’s shutout the rest of the way.

But a win now would push the Lady Tamaraws closer. And it’s here for the taking.

“That’s the goal,” said FEU mentor Manolo Refugia. “Pero kailangan pa rin naming pagtrabahuan. Gusto naming manalo kaya trabaho pa rin.”

Good thing for the Lady Tamaraws, they will have a 25-13, 25-22, 25-17 win over the Lady Falcons in the first-round meeting to bank on to complete the head-to-head sweep.

