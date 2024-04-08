^

Filipino squad Banh Mi Kitchen tops Thailand 3x3 tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 8, 2024 | 3:56pm
MANILA, Philippines – Philippine club Banh Mi Kitchen ruled the 3x3 Basketball Thailand International League at the Mueang Pathum Thani in Zeer Rangsit. 

Banh Mi Kitchen, led by Filipino ballers TH Tumalip, Louie Vigil, Tonino Gonzaga and Yutien Andrada trampled the competition en route to a perfect run in Thailand. 

Gonzaga led Banh Mi Kitchen in the championship game against New Force of the USA, 21-15. 

He scored four of Banh Mi Kitchen’s last six points to secure the victory. 

The Philippine squad was able to punch a ticket to the Hongcheon Challenger in South Korea from May 11-12, which will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Chengdu Masters in June.

Before going to the finals, they were able to shoot down Sriracha Eagle, 14-10, in the final eight and the Malaysia Rising Star, 16-12, in the semifinals. 

Another Filipino team, Coach E Basketball School, exited in the Last 16 after facing Thailand’s Chumphon Blue Crabs, 21-18. 

Meanwhile, the women’s Philippine squad Uratex Dream bowed out of the competition in the quarterfinals.

They lost against Dusseldorf ZOOS of Germany, 13-8, last Friday. 

Uratex team owner Peachy Medina said they are still happy with the team’s learnings despite striking out of the competition. 

“It was still a great experience and we relish the opportunity and the learnings playing in this high-level field. It was important for the team to see what it takes to compete at this level and we are now realizing the big gap from them to where we are. Hopefully we will learn how to take our game to the next level,” she said. 

“We hope to fare better in the next tournaments.”

Uratex now turns its attention to the Red Bull Half Court with Tibay participating in the qualifiers on April 13, while the Dream seek to defend their crown in the finals on April 27.

