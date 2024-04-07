Dyip shock Gin Kings

MANILA, Philippines -- The Terrafirma Dyip stunned the mighty Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, 91-85, to reenter the win column of the PBA Philippine Cup Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Juami Tiongson and Javi Gomez-de Liano powered Terrafirma, combining for 47 points in the huge win -- only the second victory of the Dyip over Ginebra in 23 contests.

The former had 25 points, four rebounds and four assists, while the latter had a conference-high 22 points and six rebounds.

With the Dyip clinging to a three-point lead, 64-61, in the fourth quarter, they unleashed a 10-2 run capped by a layup by Tiongson to grab a 74-63 lead with 9:34 to go.

The blitz was halted by a layup by Japeth Aguilar to help the Gin Kings inch closer, 65-74.

Ginebra was able to continue the run, cutting the deficit to just five, 69-74, off a 3-pointer by Jamie Malonzo.

This was the closest they got to, as seven unanswered points courtesy of Gomez-de Liano, Holt and Gelo Alolino pushed the lead back to double digits, 81-69, with less than six minutes remaining.

Aguilar tried to tow Ginebra back with six straight points, 75-81, with 4:31 remaining.

But Terrafirma could not be denied, retaliating with an 8-1 run capped by a trey by Stephen Holt for the dagger, 89-76.

Holt and Carino added 12 markers apiece for the Dyip, who made 48% of their field goal attempts.

Christian Standhardinger finished the game with 21 points and seven rebounds for Ginebra, before being subbed out of the game at the 4:45 mark of the third quarter. He would not return.

Aguilar chipped in 18 as well.

Terrafirma rose to 4-3 in the season, good for solo fourth place.

“Siguro, the players really want na manalo kami. This is very important to us. Kasi if we lose in this game, masyadong mababaon na kami. We won the game, so kailangan siguro one more or two more games para makapasok kami sa quarterfinals,” Dyip head coach Johnedel Cardel said.

Ginebra dropped to 3-3, absorbing their second straight loss. They are currently in a three-team logjam with the Blackwater Elite and the TNT Tropang Giga.