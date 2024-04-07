^

Sports

Chambers to run own style of triangle offense with FEU

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 7, 2024 | 3:36pm
Chambers to run own style of triangle offense with FEU
FEU head coach Sean Chambers (left) and FEU athletic director Mark Molina
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- New Far Eastern University Tamaraws head coach Sean Chambers said he is aiming to employ the triangle offense with the flair of Mr. 100%.

Chambers, who played under legendary head coach Tim Cone for the Alaska Aces from 1989 to 2001, was tapped to be the new coach of the Tamaraws in the offseason.

The six-time PBA champion said he will be running his own version of the triangle in the UAAP.

“Now of course, everybody wants to know: ‘are we gonna run the triangle?’ We’ll run the triangle but it’s a little bit with the Sean Chambers flair,” he told reporters earlier in the week.

“It won’t look like Coach Tim Cone’s, but it’ll be similar in some aspects,” he added.

The Aces’ resident import was among the greatest foreign reinforcements in the history of the PBA.

Throughout his Philippine professional career, he averaged 30.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the American said it has been a great transition for him in coaching the collegiate squad, which he practiced with just a handful of times so far.

“I know it’s a lot different for me than it will be for the other American coaches. The coaching staff has been amazing but I have such an amazing infrastructure here, the foundation, it has been an easy transition,” he said.

In the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, FEU finished with a 3-11 record.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FEU TAMARAWS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Santillan powers Painters past Bossing

Santillan powers Painters past Bossing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Santi Santillan waxed hot and exploded for Rain or Shine as the Elasto Painters rolled to their third straight PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater's Nambatac disappointed with personal comeback game vs Rain or Shine

Blackwater's Nambatac disappointed with personal comeback game vs Rain or Shine

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
In his first game going up against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, Rey Nambatac was not satisfied with how he played against...
Sports
fbtw
Road Warriors run over Hotshots for 4th straight win

Road Warriors run over Hotshots for 4th straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors showed no rust whatsoever and obliterated the hapless Magnolia Hotshots, 87-74, in a wire-to-wire affair...
Sports
fbtw
One more for Gilas pool

One more for Gilas pool

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Gilas coach Tim Cone has added two players to the Gilas pool from which to choose who will suit up for the country in the...
Sports
fbtw
Esteban laments fellow Filipina fencer's name being brought up in Olympic issue

Esteban laments fellow Filipina fencer's name being brought up in Olympic issue

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
“It was never a fight between me and Sam.”
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zamboanga trips Valenzuela in overtime of MPBL opener

Zamboanga trips Valenzuela in overtime of MPBL opener

6 hours ago
Zamboanga Masters Sardines endured overtime before subduing Valenzuela Classics, 82-76, on Saturday right in the opening game...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine's Guiao upbeat on Blackwater future

Rain or Shine's Guiao upbeat on Blackwater future

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Rain or Shine Elasto Painters head coach Yeng Guiao is hopeful that the core of the Blackwater Bossing will be kept intact,...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 marks 10th anniversary with Lapu-Lapu race

IRONMAN 70.3 marks 10th anniversary with Lapu-Lapu race

7 hours ago
The IRONMAN Philippines celebrates a milestone 10th anniversary staging of its 70.3 triathlon series in Lapu-Lapu City on...
Sports
fbtw
Carter, Billups among 13 basketball Hall of Fame inductees

Carter, Billups among 13 basketball Hall of Fame inductees

7 hours ago
Former Toronto Raptors star Vince Carter and Detroit Pistons icon Chauncey Billups headed a 13-strong list of inductees named...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with