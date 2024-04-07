Chambers to run own style of triangle offense with FEU

MANILA, Philippines -- New Far Eastern University Tamaraws head coach Sean Chambers said he is aiming to employ the triangle offense with the flair of Mr. 100%.

Chambers, who played under legendary head coach Tim Cone for the Alaska Aces from 1989 to 2001, was tapped to be the new coach of the Tamaraws in the offseason.

The six-time PBA champion said he will be running his own version of the triangle in the UAAP.

“Now of course, everybody wants to know: ‘are we gonna run the triangle?’ We’ll run the triangle but it’s a little bit with the Sean Chambers flair,” he told reporters earlier in the week.

“It won’t look like Coach Tim Cone’s, but it’ll be similar in some aspects,” he added.

The Aces’ resident import was among the greatest foreign reinforcements in the history of the PBA.

Throughout his Philippine professional career, he averaged 30.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Meanwhile, the American said it has been a great transition for him in coaching the collegiate squad, which he practiced with just a handful of times so far.

“I know it’s a lot different for me than it will be for the other American coaches. The coaching staff has been amazing but I have such an amazing infrastructure here, the foundation, it has been an easy transition,” he said.

In the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, FEU finished with a 3-11 record.