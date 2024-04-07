^

Zamboanga trips Valenzuela in overtime of MPBL opener

April 7, 2024 | 11:25am
Zamboanga trips Valenzuela in overtime of MPBL opener

MANILA, Philippines -- Zamboanga Masters Sardines endured overtime before subduing Valenzuela Classics, 82-76, on Saturday right in the opening game of the  MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season at the Calasiao Sports Complex in Pangasinan.

Renzo Subido shone for Zamboanga in the extra period with five points after making just three in regulation.

Helping Subido ward off the Valenzuela challenge were Joseph Gabayni, former MVP Jaycee Marcelino and Adrian Santos with two points each.

Zamboanga, being mentored by Louie Alas, drew 26 points and 8 rebounds from Marcelino and 10 points plus 3 rebounds and 2 steals from Rey Publico.

A triple by Valenzuela's Orin Catacutan forged overtime at 71-71 as Zamboanga failed to pull away, leading by 39-31, at the most.

It was Dennis Santos, however, who struck hard for the much-improved Classics with 26 points plus 8 rebounds and 2 steals.

Santos exploded for nine points in the last 80 seconds of the second quarter to push Valenzuela ahead, 47-43, at halftime.

The 6-foot-5 Santos drilled in two triples, a buzzer-beater jumper and a split free throw in that span while the Zamboanguenos failed to buy a bucket.

The game was tied for the last time at 56 with 1 minute and 27 seconds left in the third quarter.

MPBL Founder Manny Pacquiao graced the opening ceremonies that featured the parade of the competing teams with their respective muses.

Actress Barbie Imperial of the Abra Weavers was adjudged the best muse and received P30,000.

In his speech, Pacquiao welcomed expansion teams Pangasinan, Abra and Tarlac as well as the returning Davao Occidental.

During the impromptu press conference, Pacquiao attributed the MPBL's rapid growth from an initial 10 teams to the current 30 to the territorial patronage of the fans, the support of the LGUs (Local Government Units) as well as the league sponsors.

Pacquiao also cited the league's smooth running to the efforts of its key officials led by Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes, CEO Joe Ramos, Head of Operations Emmer Oreta and legal counsel Atty. Glenn Gacal.

The MPBL goes to the Kamalig Coliseum in Orion, Bataan on Monday with a three-game bill pitting Bicol against Mindoro at 4 p.m., Marikina against Negros at 6 p.m., and Sarangani against Bataan at 8 p.m.

