Rain or Shine's Guiao upbeat on Blackwater future

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 7, 2024 | 10:40am
Rain or Shine's Guiao upbeat on Blackwater future
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Rain or Shine Elasto Painters head coach Yeng Guiao is hopeful that the core of the Blackwater Bossing will be kept intact, as he lauded the team’s talent.

Rain or Shine whipped the Bossing on Saturday evening, 110-103, in a game where the Elasto Painters had to pull away in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Guiao acknowledged Blackwater’s strength and talent.

“Blackwater, I think they put together one of their best lineups since they were formed. They have the speed, the size, they have the shooting, scoring ability,” he told reporters in Filipino.

“So, I just hope they keep this lineup for a long time because I think this lineup can go toe-to-toe [with anyone.] They’re hard to beat,” he added.

On Saturday, guard Rey Suerte led the Bossing with 20 points and five rebounds.

Former Rain or Shine wing Rey Nambatac chipped in 13 markers before fouling out, and James Kwekuteye added 11 off the bench.

Blackwater was able to keep within striking distance despite a poor game from Troy Rosario, who finished with just 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting, but he hauled down eight rebounds.

Guiao and the Elasto Painters, however, were able to keep them at bay at crunch time.

The coach also lauded both Nambatac and Suerte.

“We knew that Nambatac will be a problem, because naturally, you will be motivated to play against your former team. Rey did good. We had problems because of him. Good thing he fouled out,” he said.

“Then, the other Rey also played well, Rey Suerte. Suerte is not unlucky, he is always lucky,” he added.

“We just try to play better defense and execute better on offense.”

Rain or Shine won its third straight game in the PBA Philippine Cup, while Blackwater lost its third consecutive contest after winning three straight.

BASKETBALL

BLACKWATER BOSSING

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS
