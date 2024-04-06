^

Saso blows Match Play quarters bid in playoff

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 6, 2024 | 12:40pm
Saso blows Match Play quarters bid in playoff
Yuka Saso of Japan watches her tee shot on the third hole on day two of the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards at Shadow Creek Golf Course on April 04, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Moriya Jutanugarn drilled in a bending 16-foot birdie putt on the third playoff hole to edge out Brooke Henderson and Yuka Saso for the eighth and last berth in the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nevada Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Jutanugarn will thus face top seed Irish Leona Maguire, who dominated the three-round stroke play phase with a 210 after 69, three strokes clear of Japan’s Minami Katsu, who matched par 72; and Americans Angel Yin and Rose Zhang, who carded 73s for 213s.

Sei Young Kim finished fifth with a 214 after a second straight 74; while world No. 1 Nelly Korda stayed on course for a record fourth straight championship run with a 69 to snatch No. 6 spot.

Korean Narin An settled for No. 7 with 216 after a 72.

Saso actually had a chance to knock out Jutanugarn, Henderson and Korean Hae Ran Ryu in regulation, but she settled for a par on the par-5 No. 18, enabling the three to force a playoff.

The ICTSI-backed 2021 US Women’s Open champion still had a chance to advance in the first playoff hole on No. 10 after setting up a 10-foot birdie with Henderson and Jutanugarn matching pars and Ryu bowing out with a bogey.

But Saso came up short again of her birdie bid, extending the duel. All three parred No. 11.

While Saso and Henderson found themselves in the rough on No. 12, Jutanugarn executed a solid fairway drive, setting up her winning birdie putt despite a slightly short approach. Henderson and Saso did reach the green from tough lies but failed to match the Thai's precision, missing their birdie attempts and sealing Jutanugarn's advance to the next stage.

The head-to-head stage promises exhilarating matches Saturday morning, with Zhang slugging it out with Kim, Katsu clashing with An, and Yin taking on the in-form Korda. Winners will dispute the finals slots in the afternoon semis.

