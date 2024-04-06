^

Superal spices up title chase at ICTSI Caliraya

April 6, 2024 | 12:10pm
Princess Superal
MANILA, Philippines -- Princess Superal is set to make a rare appearance on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, adding excitement to the upcoming ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship, which gets underway Tuesday, April 9, at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Cavinti, Laguna.

While winning is always the ultimate goal for the former US Girls’ Junior champion, Superal is prioritizing the improvement of her driving technique over immediate results. Her aim for the P1-million tournament is to enhance her long game, recognizing its significance in her overall performance.

“The goal is always to win. But since I am working on my long game, I want to focus first on the process more than the results,” said Superal, who is gearing up for the resumption of her campaign on the Japan Step Up Tour next month.

Superal, who made history as the first amateur to win an LPGT event at John Hay in 2013, has achieved notable success in her career, including winning multiple titles both as an amateur and professional, capped by a victory in the Asia Pacific Cup in Indonesia in 2022 where she upstaged the likes of major winners So Yeon Ryu and Hyo Joo Kim of Korea and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko.

Despite setbacks due to injuries, she remains determined to excel and compete at the international level.

Preparation for the Caliraya event, sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., has been rigorous for Superal. With her shoulder injury treated and her fitness improved, she is raring to show her talents once again on the course.

“I play four times a week, then practice at the range and work on my short game,” said Superal, who has been honing her skills under the guidance of swing coach Bong Lopez at Manila Southwoods.

Superal’s last LPGT victory was in 2021 at Eagle Ridge and she last competed in the circuit, supported by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf, in 2022, yielding the Hallow Ridge title to Chanelle Avaricio in sudden death.

Joining Superal in the highly competitive field are recent LPGT leg winners Sarah Ababa and Harmie Constantino, along with Lois Kaye Go and Mafy Singson, Chihiro Ikeda, Florence Bisera, Marvi Monsalve, Annika Cedo, Velinda Vestil, Rev Alcantara and the multi-titled Avaricio.

