NorthPort's Tolentino stresses there's always room for improvement

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite the stellar and consistent showing in the PBA Philippine Cup, NorthPort Batang Pier gunner Arvin Tolentino said he still has a lot to improve on.

Tolentino led NorthPort to a massive 112-96 win over the TNT Tropang Giga on Friday evening, scoring 29 points, hauling down eight rebounds and dishing out five assists.

For the former FEU Tamaraw and Ateneo Blue Eagle, the work is far from over.

“I feel that there are still some things lacking. I don’t really look at myself as a complete player because once that enters my mind, that will be the start of my downfall,” he told reporters in Filipino after the game.

“I think in every player, that’s the case. I always put in my mind that I lack a lot, which I have to really work hard at in practice, doing extra work, shooting, skills, weight room so that is my every day routine to be a better player than yesterday,” he added.

The 6-foot-5 wing is currently averaging 24.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in five games.

He is second in scoring behind spitfire guard Robert Bolick.

His stellar play flung NorthPort to a 4-1 win-loss record, tied with the NLEX Road Warriors who are just behind league-leaders San Miguel Beermen.

“I think a big factor is if I can never stop working on my game. I still have a lot to work on, I can score, I can rebound, I got the height, but there’s so much more to the game than talent.”

NorthPort will play the hungry Magnolia Hotshots next Wednesday, April 10, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.