Filipinos top Valorant Game Changers regional tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Top female Filipino Valorant players Kelly "shirazi" Jaudian, Alexandria "Alexy" Francisco and Camille "Kamiyu" Enriquez along with foreign teammates Odella “enerii” Abraham and Ryona "Tara" Tan ruled the first stage of the 2024 Valorant Game Changers Southeast Asia.

All members had been previously under Team SMG until they were released last February and are now playing under the banner of Xipto Esports.

The squad ran a perfect tournament, not dropping a single map even during the open qualifiers and sweeping the grand finals against BOBA and former teammate Abigail "Kohaibi" Kong, 3-0, in just two hours.

Last 2023, Jaudian, Francisco and Enriquez wowed fans with their performance under Team SMG as they went undefeated in 33 games and made the most of a miscommunication when they played four duelists in their debut match in the world stage of Game Changers. Though the team would eventually exit the tournament at fourth place, it had made its mark in the Valorant gaming scene.