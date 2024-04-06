Pacatiw submits foe in victorious ONE return

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino mixed martial artist Jeremy Pacatiw had a rousing return to the ONE Championship ring after submitting Chinese foe Wang Shuo at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Saturday.

Pacatiw showed little-to-no rust in his return to ONE FC after a 16-month layoff, needing just a little under three minutes to finish the bout.

After some exchanges while standing, the match eventually went to the ground, where "The Juggernaut" eventually got the upper hand.

Pacatiw was able to take control of Wang's back, and a few moments later, he was able to lock in a picture-perfect rear-naked choke, which forced Wang to tap out at the 2:07 mark of the first round.

This is his second straight submission victory, as he forced Tial Thang to submit via triangle choke in ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks in December 2022.

The Lions Nation MMA stalwart rose to a 13-5 record, with four career submissions.

Wang dropped to 16-8.