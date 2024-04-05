Philippine fencing body airs side on now-Ivorian Olympian Esteban's case

MANILA, Philippines – Crucified and blamed in social media after Maxine Esteban went on to make the Paris Olympics for Ivory Coast, the Philippine Fencing Association Inc. broke its silence and defended itself from the onslaught.

It stressed it had to choose between Sam Catantan and Esteban.

“The PFA is compelled to set the record straight over the change of nationalities of Maxine Esteban due to lingering issues that have adversely affected the morale and cohesion of the national fencing team, as well as the broader Philippine fencing and athletic communities,” it said in a statement.

“Here are the facts based on performance statistics and analytics, the top-ranked Philippine fencer in the women’s foil category is Samantha Kyle Catantan,” it added.

The PFA went on to compare the two fencers’ accomplishment, with Catantan earning two gold, one silver and two bronze medals as against Esteban’s one bronze in various international events.

“Ms. Esteban’s other medal contributions were from the foil team events, of which Ms. Esteban was also a member,” said the PFA. “Records also show that whenever Ms. Esteban and Ms. Catantan participate in the same competition or fence against each other, the latter often prevails over the former.”

PFA said it also supported Esteban’s transfer to Ivory Coast and Olympic transfer by waiving “the three-year statutory ban prescribed by the International Fencing Federation."

“By doing so, the PFA made Ms. Esteban eligible to compete in the World Championships without disruption in her training and vie for the 2024 Olympic Games, instead of her having to wait until 2028 had the national association adhered to the IFF’s rule to ban for three years any fencer who switches nationalities,” it said.