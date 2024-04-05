Manalang leaves UST, eyes MPBL roster spot

MANILA, Philippines -- UST’s Paul Manalang has left the Growling Tigers’ lair as he aims to make the roster of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) team Manila Stars.

Manalang, who started in nine of 14 UST games in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball, has been listed in the MPBL team Manila Stars.

The team listed the guard in its 19-man official roster, along with ex-pros Carl Bryan Cruz, Greg Slaughter, Rabeh Al-Hussaini, James Sena, Pao Javelona, Jorey Napoles, Mike Tolomia and Jan Jamon.

Young guns Ef Escandor, Didat Hanapi, Shawn Umali and Ira Bataller were also listed in the roster.

However, he said he is still yet to meet with the team and practice with the squad.

“Hopefully soon po pag pinatawag po nila ako or pinag-training po nila ako mabigyan ako ng chance to play this MPBL season,” Manalang told Philstar.com.

The former team captain of the Tigers said he has not been training with the Espana-based team since the second week of February after a “conflict” on his enrollment.

“Nung di ako nakapag-enroll, nag-stop ako mag-training and then nag-focus ako sa family ko, sa wife and baby ko,” he bared.

Manalang played three UAAP seasons with the Tigers.

Last season, under returning head coach Pido Jarencio, he was named the team captain.

He averaged 3.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

“Ang goal ko ngayon, magpa-kundisyon muna kasi medyo matagal akong nabakante, kailangan kong humabol, ang siyempre, gusto kong makapaglaro sa MPBL this season,” the guard said, as he underscored his desire to eventually play in the PBA.

He also voiced appreciation to UST’s coaches for giving him opportunity, as well as the university’s athletic director Rodel Cansancio.

“Hopefully this season, iyong expectation ng community sa Growling Tigers mameet na nila. And sana maging maayos na itong season na ito for the team.”

UST will have a wealth of talents on the backcourt in next season’s basketball wars, led by former UAAP Mythical Five member Forthsky Padrigao and former University of the East stalwart Kyle Paranada.