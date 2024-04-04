^

Sports

Lady Tams clip Lady Eagles in pivotal win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 4, 2024 | 8:45pm
Lady Tams clip Lady Eagles in pivotal win
FEU's Faida Bakanke (1)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws scored a crucial four-set win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22, in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena to strengthen their bid for the Final Four.

Faida Bakanke and Chen Petallo led the Lady Tamaraws’ charge with 16 points apiece, with the former notching her career-high.

After dropping the first set, FEU regained their bearings and won the next two sets.

In the fourth set, Ateneo led by three, 19-16, late with a service ace by Zel Tsunashima.

FEU then unleashed six unanswered points capped by a drop by Jean Asis to take the upper hand, 22-19.

An error by Asis halted the run, 20-22, but back-to-back points by the Lady Tamaraws off a Chen Tagaod attack and an error pushed them to match point, 24-20.

Asis, then, committed a service error, and JLo delos Santos powered in a service ace that went down-the-line to keep them alive, 22-24.

However, an error by Ateneo ended the match, 25-22.

“Siyempre proud ako kasi yung pinag-aralan namin, although may lapses, pero natrabaho pa rin talaga yung ginawa namin nung break,” FEU head coach Manolo Refugia told reporters after the game.

Gerzel Petallo unleashed 15 markers for the Lady Tamaraws, while Tin Ubaldo also recorded five points and 26 excellent sets.

Lyann de Guzman had 15 for Ateneo, followed by Sobe Buena with 14 points.

The Lady Tamaraws’ win solidified the Final Four spots of both the 8-1 La Salle Lady Spikers and the 8-2 National University Lady Bulldogs. The two teams joined the league-leading University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers in the semifinals.

FEU rose to 5-4, good for solo fourth, while Ateneo dropped to fifth place with a 3-7 card.

The Katipunan-based squad is currently ahead of University of the East and Adamson University, who are both holding 2-7 win-loss records.

The University of the Philippines are at the bottom of the standings with a 1-9 slate.

vuukle comment

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

FEU LADY TAMARAWS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle's Canino comes to UAAP game day with right arm injury

La Salle's Canino comes to UAAP game day with right arm injury

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
After days of speculation online, DLSU Lady Spikers ace Angel Canino showed up to game day in the UAAP Season 86 women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Santo Tomas, NU pick up big wins

Santo Tomas, NU pick up big wins

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Santo Tomas booked the first Final Four ticket while National U zeroed in on its own desired spot as the two contenders drubbed...
Sports
fbtw
Rejuvenated Poyos lifts UST with 31-point barrage after Holy Week break

Rejuvenated Poyos lifts UST with 31-point barrage after Holy Week break

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
A rested and rejuvenated Angge Poyos came back to UAAP action with a bang for UST as she reset a modern UAAP women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Belga steps up for Rain or Shine with 1st career triple-double

Belga steps up for Rain or Shine with 1st career triple-double

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
With injuries to rookie big men Keith Datu and Luis Villegas, Beau Belga continues to be the anchor in the middle for the...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi slips with 74, trails leader by 8

Malixi slips with 74, trails leader by 8

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
Rianne Malixi faced difficulties in finding her form in a challenging backside start, ending up with a two-over 74 and leaving...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Genshin Impact announces expanded season of TCG tournament

Genshin Impact announces expanded season of TCG tournament

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
HoYoverse has announced that the new season of its Genshin TCG tournament, the Astra Carnival: Prince Cup, will expand to...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines Olympics gold winner Diaz to keep lifting as Paris dream ends

Philippines Olympics gold winner Diaz to keep lifting as Paris dream ends

9 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz, the first and only Olympic gold medallist from the Philippines, vowed Thursday to continue in weightlifting...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics clinch NBA playoff home edge by silencing Thunder

Celtics clinch NBA playoff home edge by silencing Thunder

10 hours ago
The Boston Celtics clinched the NBA's best record this season and a home-court advantage throughout the NBA playoffs on Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Saso rallies to shoot 69; Pagdanganan saves 74

Saso rallies to shoot 69; Pagdanganan saves 74

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
Yuka Saso endured a late and shaky backside start with a blistering frontside windup, posting a three-under 69 to stay in...
Sports
fbtw
Miami, without Messi, falls 2-1 in first leg to Monterrey

Miami, without Messi, falls 2-1 in first leg to Monterrey

11 hours ago
Inter Miami, without Lionel Messi, lost 2-1 at home to Mexico's Monterrey in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with