^

Sports

'We’re playing for her': Lady Spikers draw strength from sidelined Canino

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 4, 2024 | 7:05pm
'Weâ��re playing for her': Lady Spikers draw strength from sidelined Canino
La Salle star Angel Canino
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The DLSU Lady Spikers are pushing to turn adversity into a source of motivation, as they face the challenge of an unfortunate non-volleyball related injury to ace hitter Angel Canino smack in the middle of their title retention bid in UAAP Season 86.

Though shaky in their first test with Canino at the sidelines, with the upset-seeking UP Fighting Maroons dragging the defending champions to four sets in their second round meeting, stalwarts Shevana Laput and Maicah Larrosa said that they are taking a positive mindset with the situation.

Canino herself played a role in this, as she kept herself with the team — and in uniform — albeit with a sling on her right arm.

Seeing Canino so supportive despite her situation, Laput says they’re looking to her for motivation.

“Her being there [in the bench] is motivation for sure. You know, by doing her justice, giving her peace of mind, winning for her. We’re playing for her now,” Laput said. 

“She can’t be on the court but she’s in our hearts.”

Meanwhile, Larrosa, who was among players given more minutes on the court because of Canino’s absence, wanted to lift any burden off of the reigning MVP’s shoulders.

“Kanina [before the game] lahat kami, [sabi namin] let’s do this for Angel para wala siyang masyadong isipin mamaya, ganun para mas mabilis ang pag-recover niya,” she said.

The wing spiker will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a cut on her forearm. There is no timetable for her return.

Unsure on whether or not they can get Canino back on the court, Laput also assured that La Salle is no one woman show. Though missing their star player on the court, the Filipino-Australian is confident in herself and her teammates that they can get back on their feet.

“Of course without Angel, there’s that pressure and the pressure to perform. And, that game definitely wasn’t our best. We know as a team we can do better. Angel’s a big factor but there’s 13 of us in the team who can step up,” she said.

La Salle (8-1) will attempt to clear another hurdle and cement their place in the Final Four on Tuesday when they face the UE Lady Warriors at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

vuukle comment

ANGEL CANINO

LA SALLE LADY SPIKERS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao thrilled to have newest world champion under promotional stable

Pacquiao thrilled to have newest world champion under promotional stable

2 days ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao expressed elation for his promotional company, MP Promotions, having its first-ever non-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Belga steps up for Rain or Shine with 1st career triple-double

Belga steps up for Rain or Shine with 1st career triple-double

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
With injuries to rookie big men Keith Datu and Luis Villegas, Beau Belga continues to be the anchor in the middle for the...
Sports
fbtw
Santo Tomas, NU pick up big wins

Santo Tomas, NU pick up big wins

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Santo Tomas booked the first Final Four ticket while National U zeroed in on its own desired spot as the two contenders drubbed...
Sports
fbtw
Rejuvenated Poyos lifts UST with 31-point barrage after Holy Week break

Rejuvenated Poyos lifts UST with 31-point barrage after Holy Week break

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
A rested and rejuvenated Angge Poyos came back to UAAP action with a bang for UST as she reset a modern UAAP women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi slips with 74, trails leader by 8

Malixi slips with 74, trails leader by 8

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Rianne Malixi faced difficulties in finding her form in a challenging backside start, ending up with a two-over 74 and leaving...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Genshin Impact announces expanded season of TCG tournament

Genshin Impact announces expanded season of TCG tournament

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
HoYoverse has announced that the new season of its Genshin TCG tournament, the Astra Carnival: Prince Cup, will expand to...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Canino comes to UAAP game day with right arm injury

La Salle's Canino comes to UAAP game day with right arm injury

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
After days of speculation online, DLSU Lady Spikers ace Angel Canino showed up to game day in the UAAP Season 86 women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines Olympics gold winner Diaz to keep lifting as Paris dream ends

Philippines Olympics gold winner Diaz to keep lifting as Paris dream ends

7 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz, the first and only Olympic gold medallist from the Philippines, vowed Thursday to continue in weightlifting...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics clinch NBA playoff home edge by silencing Thunder

Celtics clinch NBA playoff home edge by silencing Thunder

8 hours ago
The Boston Celtics clinched the NBA's best record this season and a home-court advantage throughout the NBA playoffs on Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with