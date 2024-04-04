^

Rejuvenated Poyos lifts UST with 31-point barrage after Holy Week break

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 4, 2024 | 12:33pm
Rejuvenated Poyos lifts UST with 31-point barrage after Holy Week break
UST star Angge Poyos (UAAP Media Bureau)
MANILA, Philippines — A rested and rejuvenated Angge Poyos came back to UAAP action with a bang for UST as she reset a modern UAAP women’s volleyball rookie scoring record against the Adamson Lady Falcons on Wednesday.

Poyos, who was able to spend a couple of days in her province of Bohol, notched a record-breaking 31 points built off 27 attacks, three aces and a block, to lead UST to a bounce back win after their sole loss against NU last week.

But more importantly, the Golden Tigresses claimed the first ticket to the Final Four this year, as they improve their record to 9-1.

After the game, Poyos said she was simply grateful to be able to contribute to her team’s feat.

“Thankful kasi comeback game for us kasi natalo kami nung last game namin against NU. Thankful kasi nakapag-contribute pa rin ako sa team. Nagka-break, ginawa ko yun, nag-reflect ako at nag-recover,” she said.

The ace rookie couldn’t help but underscore the importance of recovery, as she had some minor injuries to take care of. 

Luckily for her, UST resumed training only on Easter Sunday.

“Sobrang laking bagay nung break kasi nga nagkaroon ako ng time na mag-reflect, mag-recover, lalo na sa tuhod ko,” she said.

“Thankful kasi 100% na ako. Wala naman na akong iniinda,” she added.

If her career-high outing is anything to base off from, Poyos at 100% is definitely a threat to the league.

Aside from the scoring record, Poyos also came out with the biggest scoring output for the Tigresses since Eya Laure in UAAP Season 84 when she scored 31 markers as well against the Ateneo Blue Eagles to end the first round.

Poyos and the Golden Tigresses face the listless UP Fighting Maroons next to inch closer to a twice-to-beat advantage on Wednesday, April 10.

UAAP

UST GOLDEN TIGRESSES

VOLLEYBALL
