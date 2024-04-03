Pingol banners Uratex Dream in Thailand 3x3 tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas women’s stalwart Kaye Pingol will spearhead the Philippine side Uratex Dream in the 3x3 Basketball Thailand International League, which will be held from April 4 to 5.

Pingol starred for the Gilas Pilipinas women in the FIBA Asia Cup 3x3 last month.

The national women’s 3x3 team, composed of Pingol, Camille Clarin, Jhazmin Joson and Mikka Cacho, crashed out of the tournament in the quarterfinals.

This time around, Pingol and teammates Sam Harada, Shanda Anies and Chinese reinforcement Renzhu Li will try to bring home the bacon.

They are part of a tough Pool B, which is made up of the Azerbaijan 3x3 women’s national team, Poland’s Lotto 3x3 team, and Thai teams CT Tigers and Udon Wolves.

“It is challenging for us, but every time we are playing for Uratex, we take it upon ourselves to carry that pride of representing the Philippines well,” Pingol said.

Pool A will have Dusseldorf ZOOS of Germany featuring Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2 MVP Aoi Katsura and Ama Degbeon, alongside Malaysia Rising Star, Jumpshot of Singapore and Thai teams Shoot It Dragons and Sriracha Eagle.

In the tourney, the top three teams from each pool will go to the quarterfinals.

In the men’s division, Filipino teams Coach E Basketball School and Banh Mi Kitchen will fly the Philippine flag.

Coach E Basketball School will be composed of Ryan Monteclaro, JP Belencion, Bong Galanza and Ivan Maata.

Banh Mi Kitchen is composed of Yutien Andrada, Tonino Gonzaga, TH Tumalip and Louie Vigil.

The men’s play will be from April 6 to 7.

The winner in the men’s side will earn a spot in the Hongcheon Challenger on May 11 and 12, which will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Chengdu Masters.