Poyos posts new career-high in scoring as Tigresses thwart Lady Falcons

UST's Angeline Poyos reset the rookie scoring record in a game with 31 points against Adamson.

MANILA, Philippines -- Angeline Poyos reset her UAAP career-high as she guided the UST Golden Tigresses to a four-set win over the Adamson Lady Falcons, 22-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-20, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Poyos unleashed 31 points for UST, which clinched the first Final Four ticket of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament.

The super scorer's output is also the record for most points by a rookie in a single game, surpassing the 30 points scored by University of the East's Casiey Dongallo earlier in the season.

After collapsing in the first set, the Espana-based volleybelles found their groove anew, taking the second set convincingly, 25-20.

In the third set, the Tigresses took a 22-20 lead, but Adamson stormed back and tied the set up at 23 after back-to-back errors by Regina Jurado.

After Poyos unleashed a cross-court kill, Mayang Nuique tied it up anew with a quick.

Bianca Plaza, then, uncorked two straight to secure the third set victory, 26-24.

In the fourth set, Poyos took over as UST pulled away late.

An attack by Mae Coronado bagged the Tigresses’ ninth win in 10 games.

Regina Jurado and Jonna Perdido added 12 markers apiece for UST, which rebounded from a tough four-set defeat at the hands of the National University Lady Bulldogs in their last game.

Barbie Jamili spearheaded the Soaring Falcons with 20 points, while Ishie Lalongisip chipped in 14.

Adamson dropped to 2-7, dimming their Final Four hopes.