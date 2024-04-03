^

Sports

Poyos posts new career-high in scoring as Tigresses thwart Lady Falcons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 3, 2024 | 7:50pm
Poyos posts new career-high in scoring as Tigresses thwart Lady Falcons
UST's Angeline Poyos reset the rookie scoring record in a game with 31 points against Adamson.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Angeline Poyos reset her UAAP career-high as she guided the UST Golden Tigresses to a four-set win over the Adamson Lady Falcons, 22-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-20, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Poyos unleashed 31 points for UST, which clinched the first Final Four ticket of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament.

The super scorer's output is also the record for most points by a rookie in a single game, surpassing the 30 points scored by University of the East's Casiey Dongallo earlier in the season. 

After collapsing in the first set, the Espana-based volleybelles found their groove anew, taking the second set convincingly, 25-20.

In the third set, the Tigresses took a 22-20 lead, but Adamson stormed back and tied the set up at 23 after back-to-back errors by Regina Jurado.

After Poyos unleashed a cross-court kill, Mayang Nuique tied it up anew with a quick.

Bianca Plaza, then, uncorked two straight to secure the third set victory, 26-24.

In the fourth set, Poyos took over as UST pulled away late.

An attack by Mae Coronado bagged the Tigresses’ ninth win in 10 games.

Regina Jurado and Jonna Perdido added 12 markers apiece for UST, which rebounded from a tough four-set defeat at the hands of the National University Lady Bulldogs in their last game.

Barbie Jamili spearheaded the Soaring Falcons with 20 points, while Ishie Lalongisip chipped in 14.

Adamson dropped to 2-7, dimming their Final Four hopes.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

UAAP

UST GOLDEN TIGRESSES

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fil-Am Alvano bags KBL MVP plum

Fil-Am Alvano bags KBL MVP plum

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano made history by becoming the first non-Korean MVP in the Korean Basketball League since...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am guard becomes 1st non-local MVP in Korean Basketball League

Fil-Am guard becomes 1st non-local MVP in Korean Basketball League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano etched history by becoming the first non-Korean Most Valuable Player in the Korean Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic stars anew as Nuggets rip Spurs

Jokic stars anew as Nuggets rip Spurs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Nikola Jokic exploded for 42 points as he led the Denver Nuggets over the San Antonio Spurs, 110-105, Wednesday (Manila ...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao thrilled to have newest world champion under promotional stable

Pacquiao thrilled to have newest world champion under promotional stable

1 day ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao expressed elation for his promotional company, MP Promotions, having its first-ever non-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Sixers escape Thunder on Embiid&rsquo;s return

Sixers escape Thunder on Embiid’s return

9 hours ago
Joel Embiid made a dazzling return from a two-month injury layoff to inspire the Philadelphia 76ers to an upset 109-105 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bolts escape Dyip

Bolts escape Dyip

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts survived a scrappy Terrafirma Dyip to win their second straight game in the PBA Philippine Cup, 86-83, Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
NU cites intense preparation in masterclass win vs UE

NU cites intense preparation in masterclass win vs UE

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Preparation was the key factor for the National University Lady Bulldogs as they pulled off a lopsided victory over the UE...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Warriors for 3rd straight win

Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Warriors for 3rd straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
There is no stopping the National University Lady Bulldogs.
Sports
fbtw
La Salle, San Beda banner 18-team cast in Pinoy Liga cagefest

La Salle, San Beda banner 18-team cast in Pinoy Liga cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
UAAP king La Salle and NCAA champion San Beda headlines the cast as the Pinoy Liga Collegiate Cup ushers in the star-studded...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal seeks to rebound, clashes with Farm Fresh

Cignal seeks to rebound, clashes with Farm Fresh

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Cignal eyes to reclaim its lost bearing and its old spot in the magic four as it tangles with an unpredictable Farm Fresh...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with