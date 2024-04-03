^

Magnolia's Abueva suspended 1 game, fined for fan gesture

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 3, 2024 | 7:23pm
Magnolia's Abueva suspended 1 game, fined for fan gesture
Magnolia's Calvin Abueva
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Calvin Abueva has been suspended for a game and fined P20,000 after flashing a dirty finger to a fan.

Abueva on Sunday flashed his middle finger on a fan in the first quarter of the Magnolia Hotshots’ matchup against the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

This, as the fan seemed to exchange words with the 36-year-old forward.

On Wednesday, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial told reporters that he will be slapping the one-game suspension on Abueva, which would take place on Saturday when Magnolia faces the NLEX Road Warriors.

“He knew that he was wrong. He was asking for forgiveness. We talked about it, and I told him that we already spoke [before]. So, Calvin Abueva is suspended for a game, along with a P20,000 fine,” Marcial told reporters in Filipino.

“If he repeats it again, I told him, I will add to his suspension and I will add to his fine. And, I told him that it will not happen again. We’ll see,” he added.

Abueva reiterated that he flipped off the fan after being on the receiving end of a bad word, Marcial said.

“I told him, next time, tell the referee, tell the technical [team,] tell me and let us talk to the fan. We can send them out. Do not initiate anything because it will be bad to look at.”

Last conference, Abueva was slapped with a hefty fine of P100,000 after making a gesture mocking San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent’s disability.

In 2019, he was indefinitely suspended by the PBA after hitting then TNT import Terrence Jones.

