La Salle, San Beda banner 18-team cast in Pinoy Liga cagefest

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 3, 2024 | 4:01pm
Games Saturday (Enderun Colleges)
12 p.m. – Lyceum vs FEU
2:30 p.m. – UP vs San Sebastian
Games Sunday (Enderun Colleges)
12 p.m. – Fatima vs Perpetual Help
2:30 p.m. – Guang Ming vs Enderun

MANILA, Philippines -- UAAP king La Salle and NCAA champion San Beda headlines the cast as the Pinoy Liga Collegiate Cup ushers in the star-studded Season 3 this weekend at the Enderun Colleges.

A total of 18 teams that also includes the former champions Ateneo and the University of the East figure in the battle among the country’s finest varsity squads for the title of the premier pre-season tournament now recognized by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

UE, led by now UP Maroon Rey Remogat, won the inaugural title in 2022, followed by the Tab Baldwin-mentored Ateneo last year as all fancied collegiate squads figure in expected tightrope battle anew.

La Salle, with UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao at the helm, leads the Prime Division with Ateneo, NCAA runner-up Mapua, National U, Lyceum, Enderun, Manila Central U and Guang Ming College while San Beda banners the Edge Division with UAAP runner-up University of the Philippines.

Completing Edge are Adamson, UE, Letran, Our Lady of Fatima University, San Sebastian College-Recoletos and Diliman College as well as the souped-up University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Far Eastern University.

Perpetual recently named former FEU tactician Olsen Racela its new head coach, while the Tamaraws will be mentored by PBA legend Sean Chambers, who just arrived in the country over the weekend to start their training camp.

“We want the players to enjoy the tournament for an opportunity to learn. The Pinoy Liga is a stage to improve their skills before they go to their respective leagues,” said founder Benny Benitez as Pinoy Liga also sealed a free TV partnership deal with Aliw Channel 23.

“We’re now on free-to-air TV so that the countryside, the whole nation can see us. They can check their favorite college and university teams, their favorite players and see the players to watch out for,” added Benitez, joined by Ian Borbe, the technical head of BRASCU, Amelie Hotel brand and marketing manager Mark Abellon and Eastern Communications representative Gian Barcarse.

