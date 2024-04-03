^

Sports

IKON, Tokyo Kitatama hold karate camp

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
April 3, 2024 | 2:05pm
IKON, Tokyo Kitatama hold karate camp
During the seminar, Shihan Hagiwara highlighted the consistent training of kihon (fundamentals) to emphasize stances, strikes, intent of movement, and focus on improving kata performance.

MANILA, Philippines – The International Karate Organization Nakamura (IKON) Philippines and Tokyo Kitatama branches held a joint international seminar with over 150 participants on one of the essential components of karate — kata (form) the other weekend.

Led by Shihan Akari Hagiwara, 2023 Grand Slam Champion from Japan and IKON Tokyo Kitatama Branch Chief, the seminar titled Akari Hagiwara Kata Seminar tackled important kata aspects such as form, power, speed, eye contact, fighting rhythm, and kiai (convergence of energy released through a shout uttered to accent action).

“I think everyone who is being taught real karate by that teacher (IKON Philippines Branch Chief Sensei Victor Canon) is very happy. I believe that true karate is not just about technique, it’s about strengthening your body and mind in a positive way,” Shihan Hagiwara said.

During the seminar, Shihan Hagiwara highlighted the consistent training of kihon (fundamentals) to emphasize stances, strikes, intent of movement, and focus on improving kata performance.

Among the katas studied during the seminar were Taikyoku Sono Ichi, and Pinan Sono Ichi for the white belts to yellow striped belts; and Pinan Sono Yon, Kanku, and Seienchin for green belts to black belts.

Significant portions of the kata were also trained and corrected like the zenkutsu dachi gedan barai chudan tsuki (execution of forward stance followed by a downward block and mid-level reverse punch) in Taikyoku Sono Ichi, and the mae geri (front kick) and yoko geri (side kick) in Kanku through conditioning drills.

Meanwhile, Sensei Canon expressed gratitude for the knowledge and opportunity for kata coaching and student learning through IKON Tokyo Kitatama Branch Chief Shihan Hagiwara.

“We thank IKON Tokyo Kitatama for imparting invaluable lessons in improving kata, self-discipline, and strengthening camaraderie between IKON Philippines and IKON Japan through the art and science of karate,” Sensei Canon said.

More events like this can further grow the sport and enhance our chances of developing future champions.

vuukle comment

KARATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fil-Am guard becomes 1st non-local MVP in Korean Basketball League

Fil-Am guard becomes 1st non-local MVP in Korean Basketball League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano etched history by becoming the first non-Korean Most Valuable Player in the Korean Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao thrilled to have newest world champion under promotional stable

Pacquiao thrilled to have newest world champion under promotional stable

1 day ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao expressed elation for his promotional company, MP Promotions, having its first-ever non-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Alvano bags KBL MVP plum

Fil-Am Alvano bags KBL MVP plum

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano made history by becoming the first non-Korean MVP in the Korean Basketball League since...
Sports
fbtw
Did Bulner blunder?

Did Bulner blunder?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
In 1998, Malcolm Bulner was the referee when Manny Pacquiao knocked out Chatchai Sasakul in the eighth round to wrest the...
Sports
fbtw
Joson signs with Aussie team

Joson signs with Aussie team

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Another Filipina cager is off to the land Down Under.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipinos fall short in PUBG Mobile SEA challenger

Filipinos fall short in PUBG Mobile SEA challenger

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Seven Filipino teams missed out on a podium finish in the inaugural Southeast Asia leg of the PUBG Mobile Challengers League...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen poised to bounce back in Japan but Ferrari threatens

Verstappen poised to bounce back in Japan but Ferrari threatens

2 hours ago
Max Verstappen is hot favorite for this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix after failing to finish in Australia, but Ferrari is...
Sports
fbtw
Sixers escape Thunder on Embiid&rsquo;s return

Sixers escape Thunder on Embiid’s return

2 hours ago
Joel Embiid made a dazzling return from a two-month injury layoff to inspire the Philadelphia 76ers to an upset 109-105 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Moment of truth for Malixi as Augusta National Amateur unfolds

Moment of truth for Malixi as Augusta National Amateur unfolds

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Amid overwhelming emotions, Rianne Malixi remains composed as she faces her most significant challenge yet against the best...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with