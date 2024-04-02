^

Sports

PLDT drubs Akari to stay atop of PVL standings

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 2, 2024 | 7:39pm
PLDT drubs Akari to stay atop of PVL standings
For PLDT coach Rald Ricafort, the win helps them prime up for their last three elimination-round games against three title-contending clubs — Chery Tiggo, Cignal and Creamline.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Thursday
(PhilSports Arena)
4 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs Cignal
6 p.m. – Nxled vs Strong Group Athletics

MANILA, Philippines – The PLDT High Speed Hitters may have found their last, and possibly biggest, piece of the championship puzzle they have long sought for.

She is named Kim Fajardo.

The battle-scarred 30-year-old setter came through with another all-around effort as she helped lift PLDT to a 25-17, 25-20, 25-19 drubbing Akari Tuesday to leapfrog to the top alongside powerhouse Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Fajardo did almost everything as she dished out 14 excellent sets while chipping in eight hits including a pair of torpedo-like service aces in powering the High Speed Hitters to their sixth win in seven outings, which was good for a place at the helm.

Apart from her marauding attacking presence, Fajardo may have brought along a quality that PLDT has been eyeing for so long — championship culture.

After all, Fajardo came from a La Salle team that won two UAAP championships and three more from the defunct F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the disbanded Philippine Superliga.

Majoy Baron, Fajardo’s teammate at F2, was at her best and paced her squad with 13 points while Savannah Davison scattered 11 hits while helping in the floor defense with a team-high 11 receptions.

But none shone the brightest than Fajardo, whose arrival helped turn things around for the better for an ambitious franchise seeking a place in the sun.

For PLDT coach Rald Ricafort, this helps them prime up for their last three elimination-round games against three title-contending clubs — Chery Tiggo, Cignal and Creamline.

“Panalo kailangan namin makuha dahil sa dulo, last three games, andun mabibigat na kalaban,” said Ricafort, whose team had to cut short its Lenten break to prepare for this match.

“Thankful makakabuwelo kami going into those games na mahihirap,” he added.

The Chargers stumbled to 2-5.

vuukle comment

PLDT

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fil-Am guard becomes 1st non-local MVP in Korean Basketball League

Fil-Am guard becomes 1st non-local MVP in Korean Basketball League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano etched history by becoming the first non-Korean Most Valuable Player in the Korean Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
HOKA Trilogy Run Asia kicks off 1st of 19 races on April 7

HOKA Trilogy Run Asia kicks off 1st of 19 races on April 7

7 hours ago
The HOKA Trilogy Run Asia is putting its best foot forward as it launches its massive 2024 series on April 7 at the SM Mall...
Sports
fbtw
PBA&rsquo;s explosive sixth men

PBA’s explosive sixth men

By Joaquin M. Henson | 23 hours ago
In the PBA Philippine Cup, there are 11 players averaging in double figure points without starting a single contest.
Sports
fbtw
Rising tennis talents eye top finish in PPS Paulino tourney

Rising tennis talents eye top finish in PPS Paulino tourney

11 hours ago
The Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. National Juniors Tennis Championships kick off in Olongapo City Thursday, drawing the nation’s...
Sports
fbtw
Swimmer Joseph Schooling, Singapore's only Olympic champion, retires

Swimmer Joseph Schooling, Singapore's only Olympic champion, retires

12 hours ago
Joseph Schooling, who famously beat his idol Michael Phelps in Rio to become Singapore's first and only Olympic champion,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines cops silver in Women's Asia & Oceania ice hockey tilt

Philippines cops silver in Women's Asia & Oceania ice hockey tilt

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
The Philippine women’s ice hockey team fell a victory short of clinching the gold medal in their first tournament back,...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo standout Joson heads to Australia's NBL1

Ateneo standout Joson heads to Australia's NBL1

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
Another Filipina is set to play Down Under as Ateneo alumni Jhazmin Joson announced her signing with the Goldfields Giants...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao thrilled to have newest world champion under promotional stable

Pacquiao thrilled to have newest world champion under promotional stable

13 hours ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao expressed elation for his promotional company, MP Promotions, having its first-ever non-Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
US college sensation Caitlin Clark drops 41 points to lead Iowa past LSU Tigers

US college sensation Caitlin Clark drops 41 points to lead Iowa past LSU Tigers

13 hours ago
US women's college basketball sensation Caitlin Clark scored 41 points as the University of Iowa avenged their defeat over...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with